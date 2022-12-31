MARIETTA – Hillgrove used a big second quarter to pull away and defeat host Pope 60-43 in the girls championship game of the Hounds Holiday Hoops Classic on Friday.
The Hawks led from start to finish as they outscored the Greyhounds 20-9 in the second quarter to break open a close game and were never threatened after that on their way to the tournament title.
Aryelle King and Amaya Harris scored 11 points each and Kara Boggs added 10 points to lead Hillgrove (11-3).
Caroline Heintzelman led Pope (12-4) with 19 points.
Hillgrove held a narrow advantage throughout the first quarter and the Hawks finished the period with an 11-7 lead.
Leading 13-11 with 5:54 remaining in the first half, Hillgrove proceeded to go on a 12-1 run to increase its lead to 25-12 with 2:37 left and the Lady Hawks went on to finish the first half with a 31-16 advantage.
King and Harris scored 14 of Hillgrove’s 20 points in the second quarter – with each player scoring seven points.
Hillgrove went on to maintain a double-digit advantage throughout the second half, leading by as much as 21 points – 56-35 midway through the fourth quarter.
Boggs scored eight of her 10 points in the third quarter, while Kierra Jackson pitched in seven of the Hawks 13 points in the final period.
“I thought we started off tentatively,” Hillgrove coach Susan Milam said. “We were kind of standing flat footed and (Pope was) doing a good job on their screen and rolls and they were beating us to the basket off the dribble. If we covered the dribble, they were beating us on the roll. So we made a few adjustments to try to stop that. We knew that Pope had multiple threats with their 3-point shooters and so I think that caused our girls to try to really play out away from the goal and they took advantage of that and got to the goal on the dribble and the screen and roll. We picked it up some in the second quarter. We were more effective on offense, more efficient and that helped us build that lead going into halftime.”
Pope was only able to get within 10 points on a couple of occasions in the third quarter – trailing 33-23 and 41-31.
Heintzelman scored 16 of her 19 points in the first and third quarters alone – scoring seven in the first quarter and nine more in the third period.
