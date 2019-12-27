MARIETTA — Hillgrove used a second-quarter surge to come from behind and beat Wheeler 56-48 on Friday in the first round of the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic at Pope.
Hillgrove (4-8) erased a 19-11 Wheeler lead with a 12-0 run in the second period and never trailed after that to take the win and advance to play the winner of the Walton-Centennial game Saturday in the semifinal round.
Wheeler (1-11) will face the loser of that game in the consolation bracket.
Lauren Render scored 22 points for Hillgrove, while Aryelle King added 16, with 10 of them coming in the second quarter.
Kailyn Fields led Wheeler with 18 points, with Jadah Waite contributing 12.
It appeared that Wheeler would run away at first. Leading 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Wildcats opened the second period with a 9-2 run to take a 19-11 advantage with 5:37 remaining in the first half.
White provided seven of Wheeler’s nine points, going 4-for-4 from the foul line and hitting a 3-pointer.
Hillgrove, however, quickly tied it up with a 3-pointer by King, a transition layup by Render and another 3 by King to make it 19-all with 4:09 left in the first half.
The Lady Hawks went on to get another couple of transition baskets on layups by Render and King to give them a 23-19 lead — an advantage they never relinquished — at the 3:11 mark.
“We did a better job of executing on offense,” Hillgrove coach Susan Milam said. “We were a little more patient, taking better shots. Defensively, we did a better job pressing the ball-handler and trying to create some turnovers instead of sitting back and waiting.”
Wheeler managed to stay fairly close the rest of the way, though Hillgrove led by as much as 11 points with 26 seconds remaining in the game.
“We did much better than we’ve been doing,” Wheeler coach Melanie Samuel said. “We still got a lot of work to do. One of the biggest things that we do is not rebounding the basketball, not moving when the ball moves, not moving on defense. We tried to pick up (Hillgrove) in a half-court press, then get a few of the rotations, and that gave them some big shots on the 3-point line, and that’s when they took the lead right there. We never got (the lead) back.”
