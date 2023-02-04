POWDER SPRINGS – Hillgrove survived a tough battle with Harrison to win 52-49 in a Region 3AAAAAAA game on Friday.
It was the third close loss in a row for the Hoyas, which lost to McEachern 45-44 on Jan. 24 and North Paulding 33-31 last Friday.
Seeing how tough Harrison battled both McEachern and North Paulding, Hillgrove coach Susan Milam said she knew that her team was in for a close game.
“We knew it would be a battle, because I’ve been watching (Harrison’s) scores and they played McEachern tight and North Paulding tight, so we expected a tough game,” Milam said. “I thought our bench helped us, because we had a lot of balanced scoring. We had a lot of different people contribute to the game and I thought our defense is what really kept us in it and helped us get the lead and hang on to it. We struggled offensively, but we got some big buckets in transition and that obviously seemed to be the difference, because that put us ahead.”
Aryelle King scored 14 points to lead the way for Hillgrove (18-6, 5-2).
Harper Smith scored 15 points and Holley Turner added 12 for Harrison (6-16, 1-5).
Hillgrove led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and the Hawks held on for a 27-24 advantage at halftime.
Harrison continued to stay close to Hillgrove through most of the third quarter and trailed 34-32 with 2:49 remaining.
However, Hillgrove began to pull away a little bit after that as Amorie Strachan scored on a layup and after Smith made a free throw to cut the lead to 36-33, Elena Harden scored on a layup and Strachan on a jumper to help the Lady Hawks end the third quarter with a 40-33 lead.
Hillgrove continued to expand its advantage in the fourth quarter and led by as much as 10 points at 47-37 with 4:39 remaining in the game.
However, Hillgrove couldn’t separate themselves from Harrison any further as the Lady Hoyas proceeded to outscore the Lady Hawks 12-5 the rest of the way as they got most of their points on transition layups.
