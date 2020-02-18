Hillgrove did everything it could during the 2019 baseball season except win the state championship.
The Hawks rolled to a 32-10 record. They won the Region 3AAAAAAA title and rolled through the first four rounds of the playoffs to advance to the state championship series at SunTrust Park.
Unfortunately, a nationally-ranked Parkview was too much to handle. Thirteen seniors graduated from that squad, including Marietta Daily Journal Player of the Year Deion Walker, outfielder Justin Tew and infielder Wade Richardson. Coach David Richardson said the 2020 team will need some time to find itself.
“It’s going to take a little while to figure out who we are offensively and defensively,” he said. “But I’ve been pleased with their work ethic. They’ve done a good job in preparation since we started in January. I feel good from the standpoint that we are going to compete and battle.”
While this year’s squad will look different, it doesn’t mean the roster is devoid of talent.
The likely No. 1 starter will be right-hander Max DeJong, a Georgia commit who is healthy against after missing most of the second half of last season because of injury. He will be joined by two other senior righties in Sam Cherry and David Kinsbrunner. Both are fully capable of starting or being the shutdown closer.
“We had guys in the past that would throw 85-plus mph,” he said. “We’re probably not going to get as many strikeouts as a year ago, but we have a bunch of guys that can pound the strike zone and allow our defense to work.”
Other pitchers vying for key roles will be Ethan Bobo, Keaton Rine, Brady Hoffman and Eric Skelton. All four have been waiting their turns, and now as upperclassmen, Richardson said he is anxious to see which of them will step up.
Offensively, Richardson said this will have to be a club that does all the little things. It will have to move runners over, take the extra base when it presents itself, and maximize the number of pitches each batter sees. The last two years, the team has stolen nearly 100 bases a season because the team had elite speed. While there may be a little drop off on how fast some of the runners can get to second, Richardson said he expects his players to be just as aggressive on the base paths.
Infielder Jack Tilton will be a top-of-the-lineup guy to lead the aggressiveness. Tilton runs well and will be a table-setter for those who come behind him.
Second baseman Jack Gilsenan and third baseman Trace Cate will be expected to become leaders in the lineup. Richardson said Gilsenan is a very steady performer whether it is with the bat or the glove. Cate will be the Trace-of-all-trades. Last year he platooned at third base, but the versatile player can be used for whatever role the team may need.
Catcher Cameron Powser is expected to have a bigger role this season after seeing limited playing time behind Zach Stewart a year ago. However, Powser was able to prove himself in the playoffs. In the quarterfinals against Mill Creek, he stepped in and got some big hits to help the team advance.
Richardson said he was also looking forward to seeing a couple new outfielders in Lance Beaudry and Jason Hayden who haven’t had a lot of playing time until now.
While the team finds its identity, one thing Richardson knows is it will be able to lean on the lessons last year’s squad helped teach.
“Probably the greatest thing the 2019 class passed down was their work ethic,” Richardson said. “They understood what it means to be successful. They did a great job of mentoring these guys. They were investing in the people that came behind them, and it will help this team as it finds out its way to win.”
