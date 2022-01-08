KENNESAW -- Hillgrove fell just short of the duals title as it lost to North Paulding 51-15 in Saturday's championship match of the Region 3AAAAAAA duals at Harrison.
The top four finishers advanced to the Class AAAAAAA preliminaries, which will be held next Saturday. North Paulding and Hillgrove will be joined in the prelims by third-place Walton and fourth-place Marietta.
Hillgrove, which had a first-round bye in the region duals, edged out host Harrison to reach the championship match.
“We were proud of the kids. They fought hard,” Hillgrove coach Shawn Slenczka said. “The Harrison match was an exciting match. It came down to the wire. We knew North Paulding is one of the top teams in the state, so we knew that would be a tough one. They fought for us. We’re just not quite there where we need to be with them yet.”
It marked the second region duals title in a row for top-seeded North Paulding, which also had a first-round bye. The Wolfpack defeated Walton in the semifinals to reach the finals matchup with Hillgrove.
It was all North Paulding in the championship match as the Wolfpack won 10 of the 14 weight classes.
Hillgrove got wins from Connor Powell (152 pounds), Connor Cooper (195), Zion Rutledge (285) and Bray Gibson (120).
“We are coming off a good season last year, and we’re building off of that," North Paulding coach Dylan Slade said. "We put in a lot of work over the offseason. We had a lot of returners. Those guys, they’ve done a great job. They did a great job over the offseason, leading up to this moment. They put in the work and they’ve earned to be here. We’re going to enjoy it today, put it behind us and get ready for (the state prelims) next week.”
Walton clinched third place with a 39-36 victory over Marietta in the consolation final.
