POWDER SPRINGS -- If the players on Hillgrove's baseball team don't continue playing the game for a living, perhaps they can become escape artists. With slight of hand, a little luck and a lot of nerve, they got out of so many tight spots during the second game of their Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal series with Mill Creek it would have made Houdini proud.
Hillgrove stranded eight Mill Creek base runners over the last three innings, including a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to win Game 2, 2-1 on Thursday and forced a deciding Game 3 back in Powder Springs on Friday night. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
"That's what you have to do," said Mill Creek coach Doug Jones, whose team won Game 1, 4-1. "They made the pitches when they had to. It was high-stress playoff baseball and when they do it, you just have to tip your cap to them. We had our chances, we just couldn't get the big hit."
Hillgrove led 2-0 heading to the bottom of the fourth when it began dodging jams. Starting pitcher Ben Hoffman walked Mill Creek shortstop Matthew Simay to lead off the inning. He then hit Dylan Armstrong with a pitch to put runners on first and second with no outs. With a 3-2 count and on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Hoffman managed to induce catcher Wesley Farmer into hitting a grounder to third. Carson Vick fielded the ball, stepped on the bag and threw across the diamond to get Farmer by a half step for the double play. Hoffman struck out the next batter to end the inning, but it seemed like Hillgrove's act was just getting warmed up.
"I felt like our kids pitched with guts (Thursday)," Hillgrove coach David Richardson said. "They may not have been as sharp as they have been, but I thought they did a great job of limiting things when they had to."
In the fifth inning, Hoffman got the first two outs on six pitches, but then he walked Mill Creek's Will Christensen. After Christenson stole second, Hoffman intentionally walked Daniel Pierce, and then loaded the bases when he walked Cole Mullins on four pitches. Hillgrove brought in Zach Wieder in relief, and he got Simay to hit a grounder back to the mound for the third out.
Under the circumstances, Wieder had a relatively easy inning in the sixth, leaving runners on first and second, but things got very tense in the seventh.
After striking out Christenson to start the inning, Pierce walked and then Mullins and Simay hit back-to-back high choppers to second base which became infield singles to load the bases. Three pitches later Armstrong, for the second time in three plate appearances, was hit by a pitch. This brought in Pierce with Mill Creek's first run and suddenly it was a one-run game.
Wieder then fell behind Farmer 3-1, but came back to get the second out on a swinging third strike that actually hit Farmer on the wrist as he swung.
Now with two outs, Wieder ran the count on Mill Creek's Will Myhand to 3-2. After four foul balls, and on the ninth pitch of the at-bat, Wieder got Myhand to swing and miss for strike three to end the game.
"It was high drama," Richardson said.
Hoffman got the win, pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing one hit while walking four, striking out five and hitting two batters. Wieder got the save with 2 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and striking out four.
Nearly as good was Mill Creek starter Nick Bennett, who pitched five innings and struck out six. He was the tough-luck loser after Hillgrove managed to score their two runs with only a single hit.
Jamison Millsap walked to start the top of the third innings. Jack Peek laid down a sacrifice bunt which turned into a base hit when he beat the throw to first. Avery Wilson advanced Millsap and Peek with a sacrifice bunt and Vick followed with a sacrifice fly to center which scored Millsap for a 1-0 lead.
In the fourth, Landon Abrams got on with a leadoff walk. Courtesy runner Zavier Cahill replaced him and moved to second on a wild pitch. Cahill moved to third on a ground out and then dove in just before the tag on Millsap's high chop to shortstop.
"He had a great read on the play," Richardson said. "If Cahill hesitates at all, he probably doesn't make it, and he scored on an aggressive head first slide.
"I think our region helped us prepare for the postseason, playing North Paulding, Marietta and McEachern. We had to play like this all the time when we're not driving the ball. I think our guys are used to it."
Things were a little easier for Mill Creek in the first game. With two outs in the first against Hillgrove starter Lorenzo Atwell, Farmer's RBI single to right brought in Pierce with the first run, and moments later Ryan Thomas scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead.
Farmer, who finished the first game 3-for-4 with two RBIs, drove in Simay with a single to center in the third, and Thomas made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly to right in the fourth.
In all, the top five hitters in Mill Creek's order in Game 1 went a combined 9-for-14. Pierce and Mullins both had two hits including a double, and Simay had a pair of singles.
That was enough for Hunter Pirkle and Caleb Pierce. Pirkle pitched five innings, allowed four hits, one unearned run and struck out eight. Pierce pitched two shutout innings to earn the save.
"I thought our guys threw the ball well," Jones said. "There wasn't a whole lot of scoring in either game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.