POWDER SPRINGS — Hillgrove used suffocating defense to defeat Harrison 62-52 in Region 3AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Hillgrove’s Jeremiah Wilkerson ended the game with 19 points and capped off a 8-2 run with a thunderous dunk in the third quarter.
The Hawks (12-1, 1-0) held the Hoyas (5-10, 0-1) to only eight points in the second quarter and caused 21 turnovers throughout the game.
“I always focus on defense. Try to get our offense from defense,” Hillgrove coach Greg Moultrie said.
Early in the second quarter, Hillgrove began to pull away when it went on a 8-1 highlighted by a pair of Wilkerson 3-pointers and an Isaiah Pettigrew layup to build a nine-point lead at 23-14. The Hawks maintained that advantage into halftime.
The defensive pressure continued into the second half as the Hawks extended the lead to 14 points with a stretch where the teams traded 3-pointers. Lidon Pate, who finished with nine points, and Zack Cepress each made one for Hillgrove, while Cameron McHale made one for Harrison to make it 45-31. The lead was 49-36 at the end of the quarter.
Hillgrove pushed the lead to its biggest of the night at 19 points when Cole, who had eight points in the game, scored on a three-point play. Pate followed with a 3-pointer and a Wilkinson layup made it 57-38.
Harrison cut into the lead in the fourth quarter from the foul line as Hillgrove defenders got a little too aggressive toward the end of the game.
“The guys were being overzealous,” Moultrie said. “We don’t teach reaching, but they were just trying too hard and reaching, and it’s why I called that timeout and tried to settle them down and get them together.”
Avery Marshall led Harrison with 12 points and Jordan Howe finished with 10.
