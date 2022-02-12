POWDER SPRINGS – Hillgrove pulled away with a 10-0 run in the final quarter to defeat Walton 48-35 in Region 3AAAAAAA play and close out the regular season Friday.
The Hawks started their run with a layup by Andre Kidd followed by a dunk from Evan Cole, a layup by Jeremiah Wilkerson, two free throws from Cole, and a layup from Joseph Jordan.
Kidd finished with 18 points and Wilkerson added nine. Parker Mayo and Harrison Morris both finished with nine points for the Raiders.
The victory solidified the Hawks’ first place region standing, finishing the season 10-0 and rolling straight to the region semifinals.
Hillgrove started the game using an all senior lineup in recognition of senior night.
“A lot of seniors were playing out of position (Friday),” Hillgrove coach Greg Moultrie said. “I just wanted to make sure they enjoyed their senior night.”
Moultrie said with the unique lineup, he asked his players to do one thing.
“Just make sure you do your job and stay focused and enjoy the night,” he said.
The Hawks led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and pushed the advantage to double-digits in the second before Walton went on an 8-0 run. It started with a 3-pointer by Mayo followed by a layup by Dubem Igwilo and a 3-pointer by Morris to cut the deficit 22-17.
“We had a bunch of missed assignments,” Moultrie said. “Once we missed those assignments, they scored some 3s and went on a run.”
Hillgrove answered with a 10-0 run in the third quarter to push the lead 32-17. The spurt opened with a layup by Kidd followed by a 3-pointer by Kameron McCall, a dunk by Isaiah Pettigrew, and a 3-pointer by Wilkerson.
“We just went over assignments and where they’re supposed to be,” Moultrie said. “Hone in, focus, and just go over rotation.”
The Raiders answered in the fourth quarter going on a 10-2 run, but the Hawks would go on their final 10-0 run to end the game.
