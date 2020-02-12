For much of the 2019 season, Hillgrove's boys soccer team was the hunted instead of the hunter.
The Hawks, who finished the year 20-2 and went undefeated in Region 3AAAAAAA play, spent most of the season as the No. 1 team in the state. It looked like it was going to be the year Hillgrove returned to the final four and challenged for the state title, but the Hawks ran into a usual nemesis -- Lambert in the state quarterfinals -- ending one of the best seasons in program history.
"It was definitely a different experience," Hillgrove coach Heath Merrill said. "We learned how hard it was to be on top of our game every time out when everyone is gunning for you."
Despite the loss of three seniors who meant a lot to the program -- centerback Jonathan Burgos, striker Donovan Sewell and attacking midfielder Austin Shakoor -- Merrill hopes the experience of 2019 will help this year's squad as the season begins to unfold. Merrill also expects good things because the 2020 squad is one of the older groups he has had the opportunity to coach.
"We aren't focused on scored," Merrill said. "We are trying to play up to our potential. We have a good bit of talent, and we pride ourselves on doing the little things right.
"We have a really good bunch of guys, and we are set to reach our goals -- win the region, get back to the elite eight, and we'd love to see it through to the final four."
Merrill said Hillgrove returned nearly its entire midfield, led by Chris Amaya, who is considered one of the most important players on the field.
"He's not going to have stats that jump out," Merrill said, "but he's the midfield backbone."
Kevin Kamau is someone who is capable of stepping in wherever is needed and will be key at center back. Merrill also said he was excited about his wing play with Josh Najjar, Hector Pulido and Zamal Mallebranche. Mallebranche set the program record for goals in a season last year.
Ben Onofrey and Luis Pulido and are expected to handle the goalkeeping duties.
Ten of the 12 years Hillgrove's program has been in place, it has made the playoffs, and this year is likely to be no different. In fact, Merrill said this team compares favorably to last year's, and it means the players who are back feel like they have to take care of some unfinished business.
"These boys are competitors," Merrill said. "They work for each other.
"We can possess the ball, we can play direct. We are versatile. We can play however we need to. These guys just love playing high school soccer."
