NORCROSS — Hillgrove tried to employ a similar deliberate pace to its second-round Class AAAAAAA state boys basketball playoff game against Norcross to the one Lambert used in the identical position in the first round last week.
This time, however, the No. 5 state-ranked Blue Devils were ready for it.
After feeling out the upstart Hawks for a quarter, Norcross went to its fullcourt press and turned the plodding pace into more of a track meet, and erupted for 31 second-quarter points to blow things open before cruising to a 67-27 win Wednesday night at the House of Blue.
Josh Taylor posted a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebonds in about 2 1/2 quarters of play, while J.T. Thor added 18 points and six boards and Kevon Eskridge was a force on both ends of the floor as the Blue Devils (26-3) moved into next week’s state quarterfinals and a showdown at top-ranked Grayson.
After being frustrated by Lambert and having to regain its composure in the opening round last week, Wednesday’s win was all about preparation, both mentally and physically.
“We used some experiences from the first game,” Norcross coach Jesse McMillan said. “We were way more prepared for it. I think that first game kind of shocked us a little bit in how Lambert was dedicated to (dictating a slower pace). So we were able to adjust a lot earlier to it (Wednesday) night.”
Hillgrove (11-17), fresh off last week’s first-round upset of Region 1-AAAAAAA champion Camden County, did have some success slowing things down in the early going.
Baskets by Braylen Howard and Nate Moshida in the opening 1:55 of the game gave the Hawks a quick 4-0 lead, and also allowed them to work the clock for the remainder of the first quarter.
But after James Brock’s floater of a baseline drive with 2:25 left in the opening frame pushed the Hillgrove lead to 6-3, Norcross began to extend its defense to try to speed things up.
At first, that extension began on Hillgrove’s halfcourt set, and it was Thor who was the catalyst, as the 6-foot-10 senior connected on a layup with 1:48 left in the quarter, and followed 26 seconds later with a steal and coast-to-coast break before delivering a hammer of a dunk that gave Norcross a 7-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
That’s when the Blue Devils began pressing, and forced the Hawks into six of their 10 first-half turnovers.
Steals by Eskridge, Jayden Harris and Taylor led to three-point plays by Taylor and Harris and another driving layup by Taylor for an 8-0 run over the first 1:18 of the period to give NOrcross a working margin at 15-6.
After Brock got to the line and hit two free throws to pull Hillgrove back to within 15-8 at the 5:59 mark, Norcross kept the pressure on, with Thor converting a stickback, Will Campbell adding a 3-pointer and Eskridge throwing down a dunk off a feed from Thor to push the lead to 22-8 with 4:42 left in the half.
Eskrikdge and Taylor then continued to terrorize Hillgrove the remainder of the quarter, with the former finishing the quarter with eight points, two assists and four steals, while the latter added 13 points as the Blue Devils outscored the Hawks 31-6 in the quarter to bust the game wide open at 38-12 by intermission.
Matters didn’t get much better as Taylor, Eskridge and Thor combined for all the scoring as Norcross started the third quarter with eight straight points and a 15-2 run to push the lead to 53-14 by the 2:56 mark, which allowed the Blue Devils to cruise home.
“We talked about starting with energy,” McMillan said. “We knew that if (Hillgrove was) going to slow the tempo down, we needed to make sure we were scoring some points so we could dictate or tempo. I thought the guys were locked in and focused. Josh and J.T. did a really good job of asserting themselves around the rim, and that helps a lot.
“For a long part of the season, (Eskridge’s) role was to stretch the floor and shoot from the outside. Since the region (7-AAAAAAA) tournament and in these playoffs, we’ve asked him to do a little more facilitating, and he’s definitely picked up his defense and responded really well.”
Eskridge responded well Wednesday with 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and for steals, while Izaiah Williams added nine points off the bench for Norcross.
Brock led Hillgrove with six points, while the Hawks also got five points off the bench from Sterling Eason.
