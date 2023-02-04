POWDER SPRINGS – The Hillgrove boys overcame a slow start with a big second quarter on its way to a 64-49 victory over Harrison in a Region 3AAAAAAA game on Hillgrove’s Senior Night on Friday.
Trailing 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Hawks proceeded to outscore the Hoyas 24-15 in the second period and continued to build their lead the rest of the way.
“It’s Senior Night and guys on Senior Night always have jitters,” Hillgrove coach Greg Moultrie said. “But one they settled down, they were able to do the things they practice every day and the game played in our favor and we took control.”
Caleb Humphries scored 17 points and Trey Shepherd added 15 points to lead Hillgrove (13-9, 5-2).
Jordan Howe led Harrison (10-12, 1-5) with 16 points. Ryan Bellomy and Charles Kimani each added eight.
Hillgrove jumped out to an early lead on 3-pointers by Timothy Mauldin and Shaun Smith, but Harrison stayed close behind the Hoyas the rest of the first quarter and then took a 13-12 advantage at the end of the period on a layup by Will Smith at the buzzer.
The game remained close through the early part of the second quarter and the score was tied 22-all with 4:52 remaining in the first half when Humphries was fouled on a putback and made his free throw and Monte Vanarsdale hit a 3-pointer to give Hillgrove a 28-22 lead with 3:35 left.
The Hawks went on to increase its lead to 34-25 with 24 seconds left – with Shepherd contributing two 3-pointers – and they ended the first half with a 36-28 advantage.
Hillgrove got the second half off to a strong start as they went on a 9-3 run to go up 45-31 with 3:21 remaining in the third quarter, before Harrison managed to whittle down the gap to 49-40 at the end of the period.
Harrison cut its deficit even more in the fourth quarter as it got within 55-49 with 3:01 remaining in the game. But that’s as close as the Hoyas would get, however, as Hillgrove proceeded to close out the game with nine unanswered points.
Smith scored on a layup with 2:19 remaining in the game to make it 57-49, then Kameron McCall was fouled on a layup and made his free throw to increase the lead to 60-49 and the Hawks scored their last two points off of Harrison turnovers – the first on a layup by Gavin Wolfenbuger with 50 seconds left and then on a steal and layup by McCall with 40 seconds to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.