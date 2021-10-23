POWDER SPRINGS – Hillgrove will be making a return to the state volleyball quarterfinals after a three-game sweep of Roswell in a Class AAAAAAA second-round match on Saturday.
It will be the second quarterfinal appearance in a row after advancing to the final eight for the first time in the program’s history last year. The Lady Hawks will go on the road to face North Forsyth on Tuesday.
“I’m really excited for these girls,” Hillgrove coach Claire Self said. “We’re really young. We’ve only got one senior (Morgan Jackson) and she’s done a great job showing leadership and getting us this far. My younger kids, they’ve done a great job of just sticking with it and riding the wave. We had a dip in the season, but they kept practicing and stuck with it, so I’m really proud of how much they’ve grown throughout the season.”
While Hillgrove (19-16) won in straight sets, the victory didn’t come easy as Roswell battled on even terms in all three sets.
After winning the first two sets by the identical score of 25-23, Hillgrove had to dig even deeper in the third set as it came back from a 24-20 deficit with six unanswered points to win the set 26-24 -- clinching the game and earning its trip to the quarterfinals.
Hillgrove led 18-14 in the final set, but Roswell (16-15) responded with a 10-2 run –taking advantage of a couple of Lady Hawk unforced errors as well as kills by Angelica Gonzalez, Lauren Cedarburg and Natalie Wilson – to take a 24-20 lead.
However, Hillgrove began to gain momentum as Cadence Spiolotros scored on a kill and Gabriela Fullwood got a block to cut the Roswell lead to 24-22.
After an unforced error whittled the lead down to 24-23, a kill by McKenna Spilotros tied the set at 24-all. Another kill by Cadence Spilotros and a Roswell shot hit into the net provided the game-winning points for the Lady Hawks.
The second set was one of momentum shifts as Hillgrove built up a 5-1 lead early on before Roswell responded with 9-1 run to go up 10-6.
The Lady Hornets had an 18-14 advantage, but the Lady Hawks came storming back with an 8-0 run to take a 22-18 lead and never trailed again for the rest of the set.
“The girls did a great job,” Self said. “We’ve battled back from injuries, we’ve battled back from being down. We had a middle (hitter) go out (with an injury) last week at (the Region 3AAAAAAA tournament), so they definitely made some great adjustments and they’re doing a great job and they’re sticking it and showing just a lot of grit and determination, so we’re really proud of them.”
