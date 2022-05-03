POWDER SPRINGS — The Hillgrove girls lacrosse team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A-7A state tournament for the first time in program history with an 18-8 victory over Cherokee at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium on Monday.
The Lady Hawks overcame an early Cherokee lead to pull away and advance to the elite eight, where they will host Creekview on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“We started out kind of rocky, but it was nothing we were not used to or have become accustomed to throughout the season at certain times,” Hillgrove coach Keon Humphries said. “Once we got our composure and played our game – I think, kind of early, we got pushed into a deal of playing at the pace of Cherokee and once we got to playing our game and settling in, I think we were able to control the game like we wanted to and we got a lot of senior leadership, a lot of girls who have been in this position before now and our schedule, to me, was a playoff schedule. So, these games are now something that we’re used to and accustomed to being a part of. So, I think that in itself helped us to be able to get over that hump early and put us in position to finish out the game.”
Lauren Render scored seven goals, while Marleigh Belinfanti and Elizabeth Bond added three goals each to lead the way for Hillgrove (18-1).
Stella Starosciak scored three goals, while Alex Whitecliffe and Marissa Davis contributed two goals apiece for Cherokee (17-3).
Cherokee took the early advantage, with goals by Davis and Starosciak for a 2-0 lead.
Hillgrove rallied with five unanswered goals to take a 5-2 lead. Belinfanti scored, followed by Cammie Townson, Aria Hannon, Render, and Belinfanti again with 18:07 left.
The Lady Hawks continued to control the game the rest of the first half and went into halftime with a 12-5 lead.
The second half was more of the same as Hillgrove outscored Cherokee 6-3.
“Hillgrove is a tremendously talented team,” Cherokee coach Keith Whitaker said. “We knew that going in. They’re, honestly, going to be contending for a state title, while we’re trying to get somewhat to a level where they are. They are very difficult to defend, they defend well, they’re aggressive, they’re all skilled, they’re great on the draw circle. We had a hard time getting draws and obviously a hard time defending them. But, I’m proud of us when we gained offensive possessions in this game. We capitalized on them. We probably had 15 offensive possessions where we scored eight times on them, which is a matter of fighting to get offensive possessions. And they played well. They’re a great team. They’re well-coached and we have nothing but respect for Hillgrove. They did a great job.”
