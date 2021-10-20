POWDER SPRINGS — Hillgrove will return to the state softball tournament for the first time in three years after completing a two-game sweep of Etowah in a second-round Class AAAAAAA playoff series Wednesday.
The Lady Hawks got off to a strong start with a 9-2 victory in the opening game and had to hold off a late Etowah rally for a 5-4 win in Game 2 to complete the sweep and earn a trip to the Class AAAAAAA tournament in Columbus next week.
Hillgrove will open the tournament against Lambert next Thursday.
It will be the third state tournament appearance for Hillgrove (22-11), which last qualified for the elite eight in 2018.
“We coaches always talk about this four-year curse thing – if you don’t make it in four years, it’s kind of hard, because your kids have never experienced that atmosphere.” Hillgrove coach Laura Voyles said. “So it’s great to beat that cycle and give these two seniors (Morgan McQuagge and Jasmine Blackburn) that have been with us for four years another opportunity to play for a state championship.”
Freshman Natalie Paolino pitched a complete-game victory for Hillgrove, while Jordan Morris pitched 4 1/3 innings and took the loss for Etowah in Game 1.
In the second game, Madison Bishop pitched four innings to secure the win in the circle for the Lady Hawks, while Sydney Baker was the losing pitcher for the Lady Eagles.
Hillgrove jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when McQuagge scored after Reina Checo flied out to center field.
Etowah came back to score two runs in the top of second inning when Hayley Franz doubled to score Baker and Lilly Hovanec singled to drive in Franz and give the Lady Eagles a 2-1 lead.
Hillgrove responded with a couple of runs on a two-RBI triple by Lexie Volckmann in the third inning and a two-run double by Blackburn in the fourth to put the Lady Hawks back ahead 5-2.
Hillgrove erupted for four runs in the fifth inning. The big blow came on Payton Gonet’s three-run double, with courtesy runner Lacey Jacobs – running for Gomet – scoring on a wild pitch to provide the Lady Hawks with the fourth run of the inning and their eventual margin of victory.
Checo led the way for the Lady Hawks in the second game, going 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Hillgrove came out swinging as Addison Black had an RBI single and Checo hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to put the Lady Hawks ahead 3-0.
Etowah came back with a run in the bottom of the first on Hovanec’s inside-the-park home run to cut its deficit to 3-1, but Hillgrove added a run in the third on Black’s solo homer and another one in the fifth on Checo’s RBI double to make it 5-1.
The Lady Eagles responded as Baker hit a 3-run double to make the score 5-4 to bring them within striking distance. But, with the next hitter – Ansley Speegle – at the plate, Baker was thrown out in an attempt to steal third.
Speegle singled, but that was the last hit of the inning Etowah would get as the next two hitters were quickly retired to end the rally.
“We were down in south Georgia, 5½ hours away (for Hillgrove’s first-round series against Lowndes), and our concern being back home was the distractions off the field,” Voyles said. “There was a lot of people here (Wednesday), which was great to see. But the kids did a really good job of staying focused for both games.”
