MARIETTA — Wheeler matched a program high by scoring 63 points in a shoutout of Region 6AAAAAA rival Osborne on Friday.
Wheeler rolled up 479 yards of total offense including 355 yards on the ground. Running back Justus Savage accounted for 84.
It was the third time the Wildcats were able to score 63 points and the first since 1996 in a game against Cherokee.
It didn’t take long for the Wildcats to get started.
Marc Essley put Wheeler on the board with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Alex Stack.
Savage scored on a 4-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter, and then an 18-yard run by Allah Holmes at the beginning of the second quarter made it 21-0.
Coming off a 29-8 win over Forest Park to end a 31-game losing streak last week, Osborne struggled on offense. The Cardinals finished the game with only 110 total yards. They also had five fumbles, and two interceptions.
“The excitement from last week got to us and it was a big theater for us tonight,” Osborne coach Russ Isham said. “We didn’t play our best ball game.”
The Wildcats offense continued to roll in the second half. Stack opened the third quarter with a 22-yard touchdown run.
Following an interception, Stack connected on a 52-yard touchdown pass to Essley.
Wheeler followed by returning a fumble for a 22-yards touchdown, had an 83-yard touchdown run by running back Lawrence Rodgers and Reggie Bundrage closed the scoring with a 70-yard touchdown run.
Isham said his team took the loss pretty hard after last week’s emotional win, but will get back to work as it heads into a bye week.
“We just need to reflect on ourselves and see if we can get back on our feet and work again,” he said.
