POWDER SPRINGS — McEachern finished with a strong fourth quarter to pull away and defeat Pebblebrook 64-52 in a Region 2AAAAAA girls’ game at Lovinggood Arena on Friday.
The Lady Indians outscored the Lady Falcons 20-6 in the final period to turn a 46-44 deficit at the end of the third quarter into a 12-point victory.
Caelan Ellis scored 26 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead McEachern (9-5, 2-0). Kristen Roche added 10 points for the Lady Indians.
Kelcei Rivers scored 16 points with 12 rebounds, while Nia Morgan added 14 points and Iryana Muckle had 11 for Pebblebrook (10-5, 1-2).
Pebblebrook led 49-46 with 6:22 remaining in the game when McEachern – fueled by four of Ellis' 3-pointers – took control of the game with an 18-3 run.
Ellis hit the first of her four 3s to tie the game at 49-all, then made another 3 to put McEachern ahead for good – 52-49 with 4:47 left in the game.
After layups by Kalise Hill and Latamyra Williams increased McEachern’s lead to 56-49, a 3-pointer by Rivers helped Pebblebrook cut its deficit to 56-52 with 3:34 to go.
That would turn out to be the last points that the Lady Falcons would score, however, as Williams scored on a layup and Ellis nailed back-to-back 3s to put the finishing touches on the Lady Indians’ win.
McEachern jumped out to a 7-2 lead and stayed ahead the entire first quarter, finishing the period with a 19-16 advantage.
Pebblebrook took its first lead of the game when Morgan made one of two free throws to give the Lady Falcons a 21-20 advantage with 6:10 remaining in the first half.
The Lady Falcons increased their lead to 25-20 on layups by Taniya Ballard and Muckle, but McEachern closed out the first half with a 13-2 run to take a 33-27 at halftime. Roche scored six points and Jada Bates contributed a 3-pointer during the run.
The Lady Indians led 35-31 with 6:20 remaining in the third quarter when Pebblebrook scored off of back-to-back turnovers to tie the game at 35-all and ignite a 12-2 run that gave the Lady Falcons a 43-37 lead with 2:51 to go.
A 3-pointer by Ellis with 27 seconds left helped McEachern cut its deficit to 46-44 at the end of the third quarter.
