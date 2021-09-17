Mark Bost, a member of the 1997 graduating class, was a four-year letterman in wrestling. During the 1997 season, he was a region champion and state runner-up, a MDJ/Cobb County all-county wrestler, a Georgia Freestyle State Champion and member of the Team Georgia Junior National Team. Boat continued his wrestling career at Penn State from 1998-2002.
Steven Goolsby, a member of the 1994 graduating class, was a four-year letterman in basketball and the program’s all-time leading scorer. During his high school career, he was awarded all-region, all-county and all-state. A nationally ranked recruit as a senior, he was presented a scholarship to Wake Forest. While at Wake Forest, he was a four-year letterman and member of the Demon Deacons' winningest class, alongside Basketball Hall of Famer Tim Duncan. Throughout his collegiate career, Goolsby was a member of two ACC championship teams which advanced to the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.
Terrance Huey, a 2000 graduate, participated in basketball, football and track and field. He was part of the 1999 region championship track team and the 2000 state champion track team. That team set the record for most points in a region meet. He was the MVP in jumps and sprints, and the region champion in long jump, 100, 200, 4x100 and 4x400. He set the state record for longest long jump twice, 24 feet, 4 inches as a junior and 24-foot-6 as a senior. In 2000, he was also named the best offensive player and running back for the Blue Devils' football team.
David Hunter was an all-state and honorable mention all-American linebacker in 1966 from the class of 1967. Hunter holds the Marietta record for nine interceptions in one season and has remained an active supporter of the Blue Devils for the last 65 years, attending thousands of sporting events. He served as a 30-year member of the Touchdown Club and was the acting past president.
Telia McCall was a leading scorer for the Marietta girls basketball team all four years. A 2009 graduate, McCall was the 2008-09 Class AAAAA state player of the year. She scored 1,815 total career points and finished with 1,198 career rebounds. McCall played at Virginia from 2009-13 and played one year as a professional in European in 2014.
Coach James “Friday” Richards started off as an assistant football coach from 1978-94 and became the Blue Devils’ head coach from 1995-2009 with an overall record of 108-57, 10 playoff appearances and four region championships. He also coached track for over 20 years, winning four state championships. During his tenure, Richards was awarded the GACA Region Coach of the Year in 1995 and 2004.
Tissilli Rogers, a 2002 graduate, was a five-time state champion in track and field -- twice in the 400-meter and 1,600-meter relays, and the 100 dash. Rogers had the fifth-fastest time in Georgia high school history for the 800 relay. Her success on the track led her to receiving a scholarship to Alabama.
Kim Tedder participated in basketball, softball and track and field. A member of the graduating class of 1993, she broke the school hurdle record in 1990. From 1990-93, Tedder placed first in district, region and state, and she continued track and field at Georgia from 1993-98. In 1995, she was a member of the Georgia track and field team that won the SEC championship.
JC Ward was a 2008 all-county basketball player and team MVP from the class of 2009. Ward was a three-year letterman and led Cobb County as a rebounder in 2006 and 2008. Throughout his three-year varsity career, he averaged a double-double in points and rebounds.
Travis Zachery was a three time football MVP and two basketball MVP from the class of 1997. He received all-county first-team for football and basketball from 1994-97. His success continued on the collegiate level as he was a four-year letterman at Clemson, receiving honorable mention as a freshman All-American in 1998. He was all-ACC in 2000, led the conference in rushing touchdowns in 1999 and 2000, and left the university as the all-time leader in touchdowns and receptions for a running back.
The 1962 boys cross country team, consisting of Leon Anderson, Larry Blair, Bob McCollum, Merrill Nuss, John Scarborough and Jeff Talley, was the inaugural season for the program that has received the most state championships in school history. They cultivated the most strenuous training route, utilizing Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield, a route still used today by the program.
