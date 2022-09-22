Josh Lowe, Duane Underwood Jr. and Jay McAuley comprise the class of 2022 for Pope's athletic hall of fame and will be recognized Friday night.
The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m., prior to the Greyhounds' football game against Alpharetta at the Pope Multi-Sport Complex.
Lowe, a 2016 graduate, helped lead Pope to the 2013 Class AAAAA state championship and a runner-up finish in the Class AAAAAAA tournament three years later. He was named a Perfect Game All-American, an Atlanta Braves 400 Club selectee, the Georgia Dugout Player of the Year and the Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year.
The 13th overall pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2016 Major League Baseball draft, Lowe rose through the Rays' minor league system, being named the organization’s minor league player of the year in 2021 and making his major league debut.
In 2022, Lowe has split his time between Tampa Bay and the Triple-A Durham Bulls. In the majors, he has played in 52 games, hitting .221 with two home runs, 12 doubles, two triples and 13 RBIs. In 74 games with the Bulls, he hit .311 with 26 doubles, 12 homers and 62 RBIs.
Lowe's older brother, Nathaniel, was a 2019 inductee into the Pope hall of fame. Nathaniel Lowe, a 2013 graduate, played with his brother in the Rays' organization and is currently enjoying a breakout year as the Texas Rangers' first baseman.
Underwood, a 2012 graduate, pitched Pope to the state quarterfinals in 2011 and 2012. He was a Perfect Game and Under Armour first-team All-American, an Atlanta Braves 400 Club selection and was a Jackie Robinson Award finalist in 2012.
A second-round pick of the Chicago Cubs in 2012, Underwood went on to spend nine years in the Cubs' organization, making his major league debut in 2018.
Traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates before the 2021 season, Underwood has settled into a steady role with the team's bullpen. Through Wednesday, he was 1-6 this season with a 4.53 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings.
McAuley, 2002 graduate, played point guard for the Pope basketball team and was a middle infielder for the baseball team. He was a three-year letter-winner in both sports.
In his senior season with the basketball team, he led the Greyhounds to a 20-win season and to the second round in the state tournament. He went to play at Georgia. where he was a four-year letter-winner.
Now preparing for his fourth season as the men's basketball coach at Wofford, McAuley previously served as an assistant on the staffs at Furman, Gardner Webb and Georgia.
In his first season as Wofford's coach in 2019, he led the Terriers to an upset victory at No. 17 North Carolina. Overall, McAuley is 53-37 at the helm and won the 2022 Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award.
Lowe and Underwood, unable to attend the induction ceremony due to their baseball commitments, will be represented by their parents.
