With baseball season on hold due to concerns of the coronavirus, coaches are encouraging their players to take hitting and fielding practice on their own to stay sharp.
With starting pitching, it is not that simple.
It takes time for pitchers to build endurance once they start throwing during the preseason. When the regular season started in February, many were on a relatively short pitch count. Now that they are near mid-season, most starters are throwing between 60 to 85 pitches.
Now that the season is on hiatus for at least two weeks, maybe longer, pitchers are unable to throw competitively and maintain their stamina.
Some coaches have devised special workout plans for their pitchers and have faith they will follow it. There are other coaches who are more concerned for the safety of the players and will adjust their rosters if they need to should they get fatigued earlier.
“Right now, pitchers are up to 60 to 80 pitches,” Kennesaw Mountain coach George Hansen said. “We hope they will keep throwing. We want them to stay in contact with the catchers and call them to have a bullpen session. Luckily, we are fortunate to have quite a few high-level indoor facilities where they guys can go.”
Hansen said the baseball season does continue, he and his staff will need at least a week or more to get his pitchers on track to throw 60 pitches or more. Without that time it would be difficult for pitchers to get stretched out for region play.
North Cobb coach Tom Callahan said two of his starting pitchers are up to 90 pitches. His biggest concern, however, is not knowing how long they are unable to play. At least during the preseason, there is a target date for his pitchers to reach a certain number of throws.
“Now it’s a holding pattern,” Callahan said. “At the midseason point, we want them throwing full bullpens (60 feet, 6 inches) to maintain their arm strength. Obviously you can’t replicate in a bullpen session a game situation. It’s a lot of guesswork.”
Campbell coach Jeff Searcy also devised a pitching plan. Two of his pitchers have private coaches they work with and is not overly concerned about a major setback.
“I told my guys to follow their pitching regimen, and when they can, find someone to do a bullpen with,” Searcy said. “I let my pitchers trust their arms and trust where they are. We work well with their off-site programs. This is not my way or the highway. When they find a good pitching regimen, who am I to mess with it?”
Allatoona coach Keith Hansen, having a steady workout plan for his pitchers is secondary to their safety. Hansen said he would like for them to get throwing time during the hiatus, but prefers to air on the side of caution.
When and if Allatoona resumes its season and his pitchers drop their pitch count from 60 to 40, Hansen said he would pitch four guys and bring extra arms from the JV if needed.
Also, should the season continue on time, Hansen said teams will likely be playing roughly four to five games a week, which means he would likely use that many pitchers, regardless if their pitch counts remain the same.
“I don’t think (the break) will affect how long they pitch in a single game, the effect will be how long can it be until they pitch again,” Hansen said. “You have to be smart as a coach and bring up JV guys. Go from a six-man to a 12-man pitching staff.
“This situation is not ideal, but it’s destined to keep people safe.”
Walton coach Shane Amos has a similar mindset as Keith Hansen. He can give his pitchers a workout plan but can’t enforce it.
Should his pitchers regress over the break, he said the Raiders will resort to what they did when the season started, and that is to use more pitchers and keep them on a lower pitch count.
Marietta Daily Journal sports editor John Bednarowski contributed to the story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.