ATLANTA -- Tennessee will enter the 2022 season under a much different light than during Josh Heupel's inaugural season as coach last year.
Free from an NCAA investigation surrounding previous coach Jeremy Pruitt, the Volunteers went 7-6, posting their first winning season since 2019, including a win over SEC East rival Kentucky.
Heupel said it was a season that gives the program momentum, and with a raised level of expectation, he thinks Tennessee can still improve in all areas of the game.
Heupel helped construct an offense that finished third in the Southeastern Conference in overall yardage, producing just under 475 yards per game. He said he intends to bring that level of production to Knoxville on a yearly basis.
“I'm really proud of what we did in that first 12 months, but I am so excited about what's going to happen here in the future,” Heupel said Thursday during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. “We took great strides in Year 1 in our culture, the sense of accountability and standards within our program. As much as anything, we've improved in that area, not just from where we finished the season, but since we got back in January.”
Heupel said a large reason for Tennessee's turnaround last year was the play of quarterback Hendon Hooker, who had 3,565 total yards of offense, good for fourth-highest in the SEC. Heupel said surpassing a season that saw eight offensive team records shattered is a lofty proposition, but he expects to see progressions from Hooker and the rest of the offense.
Beyond his quarterback’s abilities on the field, Heupel said Hooker's growth as a leader is what cemented his position as the starting quarterback.
“Hendon is a pure winner. He is a great leader inside of our program,” Heupel said. “I think from Year 1 to Year 2, that's one of the things that he's really been able to gravitate to and grab ahold of, is that leadership component. Everybody inside of our building feels his energy and focus every single day.
Another area Heupel said has been a focus leading into fall camp is the Volunteers' ability to finish late in games. Tennessee lost four games by seven or less points last year, including a three-point loss to Purdue in the Music City Bowl.
Hooker said the focus on finishing, including manipulating offensive tempo, infiltrated all facets of summer workouts.
“What we were trying to do was progress forward from where we were,” said Hooker, a sixth-year senior who began his career at Virginia Tech before joining Tennessee before the 2021 season. “Accountability-wise, just as individuals and as a team collective, it’s just trying to build a goal and win ballgames and build a new culture at Tennessee.”
The relationships Hooker has established with his receivers is an area Heupel said he was extremely impressed with, and will allow the offense to continue its progression.
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman is expected to be a substantial contributor for the Volunteers after deciding to return for a fifth season. He said his competitive bond with Hooker has grown despite heightened preseason expectations.
“We heard the noise a little bit, and we want to go out there and play hard,” Tillman said. “It’s team chemistry. That’s what it’s all about. Now, it’s time to work. The fun is out of the way.”
Heupel and his staff are going for a conference slate that features a clash against reigning national champion Georgia in Athens on Nov. 5 and home games against Florida on Sept. 24 and Alabama on Oct. 15.
Heupel said that with the program trending upward so early in his time at Tennessee, standards are higher than ever.
“I'm really proud of the strides that our team has taken since last January. Our work habits had to greatly increase from a year ago,” Heupel said. “We talked about as a football team, teams that hope, teams that believe and then teams that expect. Teams that expect, they expect to win. They find a way to win because of the work they've put in during the offseason. That's been one of our focuses.”
