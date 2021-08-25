ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit will be at the College Football Hall of Fame on Friday from 5-6 p.m. to debut his new book, "Out of the Pocket: Football, Fatherhood, and College GameDay Saturdays."
Herbstreit, an award-winning analyst who joined ESPN in 1995, is a member of the "College GameDay" show, as well as a color analyst for primetime game broadcasts.
In his book, Herbstreit takes fans inside the locker rooms, to the practice fields, to the meeting rooms and to the stadiums, where he describes how hard work, perseverance, and a little luck landed him on the set of "College GameDay."
Herbstreit also takes fans into the television production meetings, on to the "GameDay" set, and into the broadcast booth by showing what he sees and going inside the relationships he’s established with coaches and players like Nick Saban, Tim Tebow, Dabo Swinney and Peyton Manning, as well as his "GameDay" colleagues, Chris Fowler, Rece Davis and Lee Corso.
Herbstreit and his co-author, ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski, will be on hand to meet and great with fans and talk about the book.
Tickets to the event are $40 and can be purchased at tickets.cfbhall.com. Tickets include a signed copy of the book.
Herbstreit and the "College GameDay" crew are in Atlanta for Saturday's MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff between Alcorn State and North Carolina A&T at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium.
