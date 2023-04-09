AUGUSTA -- Coming into this week, Russell Henley had never had a top-5 or top-10 finish in the Masters.
He can now check both boxes. Henley shot a final round 70, finished in a tie for fourth with Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed at 7-under par, and in the process finished as the top "Dawg" in the field.
Of the eight former University of Georgia golfers, Henley won bragging rights by six shots over former Etowah High School standout Chris Kirk, who finished tied for 23rd at 1-under par after a final round 71. They were the only players from the group under par, and for Henley, there may have been a chance for him to throw a bigger scare toward the leaders.
After starting the final round at 5-under, he shot a 2-under 34 on the front nine, but closed his round with nine straight pars on the back. He made two impressive up-and-downs to start the inward nine to maintain momentum -- after hitting his second shot into the right greenside bunker on No. 10, he exploded out and then made a 10-footer for par. Then, after hitting it right of the 11th hole and hit a pitch shot across the entire length of the green to set up another 10-foot par putt. However, he wasn't able to capitalize on the momentum.
Henley, who was playing in his seventh Masters, had makeable birdie putts of inside 15 feet on 15, 16 and 18, but each time the putt ran out of speed and rolled by on the short side. He had longer looks on 13 and 14, but couldn't get anything to drop over the last six holes.
"You can attack this place if you're in the right position," Henley said after his third round. "I'm just going to try to take what the course gives me. You can't really get ahead of yourself out here. It's really difficult and the conditions don't make it any easier."
Because of the inclement weather over the last couple days, the tournament committee sent players off both tees for the final round. Kirk, who was playing at Augusta National since for the first time since 2016, started on the back nine and had a somewhat pedestrian round of two birdies and one bogey.
Harris English shot a final round 75 to finish in a tie for 43rd at 6-over par and Sepp Straka shot 78 and finished one shot farther back at 7-over. Keith Mitchell finished last out of the 53 players who made the cut at 14-over par, and a big reason was his quadruple-bogey 9 on the par-5 13th. It led to a final round 79.
Kevin Kisner, Brian Harman and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson missed the cut.
