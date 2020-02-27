Evan Hendricks pitched a complete-game two-hit shutout to lead Kell over Dominion Christian 5-0 on Wednesday.
Boston Forbes went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, and Brady McDevitt was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Gabe Newcomb had a double and an RBI, while Jaiden Lan added a hit and an RBI.
Hendricks also had six strikeouts for the Longhorns (3-5), who will travel to North Springs on Friday.
BOYS TENNIS
Thursday
Lassiter 5, Roswell 0: Gavin Roth won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Trojans to a Region 4AAAAAAA victory.
Frank Hutchison and Liam White each won 6-1, 6-0.
Both doubles teams needed three sets. Matt Fudger and Brett Friedman won 4-6, 7-5, 10-5, while Vishal Gali and Jameson Cooper won 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.
Lassiter (2-2, 2-0) will travel to North Cobb on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday
Allatoona 5, South Paulding 0: Savannah Sanabia won 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lady Buccaneers to a non-region sweep.
Carson Jaquith won 6-3, 6-1, and Victoria Kuswita won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles, Gabby and Izzy Penge won 7-5, 6-4, while Kaitlyn Johanson and Piper Pittman won 6-2, 6-4.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wednesday
Sprayberry 9, South Cobb 6: Five players scored as the Yellow Jackets got past their area rival.
Conan Hochburger, Henry Antrobus, Jordan Ludd, Landon Taylor and Alex McGuire each scored goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.