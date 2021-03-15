Sarah Hendrick ran a time of 2:04.36 to finish eighth in the finals of the 800-meters at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The finish earns her First Team All-American honors. Hendrick joins Jordan Gray as the only two Owls earn this honor.
"Sarah concluded a tremendous indoor campaign tonight by finishing eighth in the NCAA and earning First Team All-American honors," assistant coach Adam Bray said. "It is a pretty remarkable accomplishment especially when looking at how far she has come since starting our journey together. I am extremely proud of her and excited to see how she improves throughout the remainder of her career. Kennesaw State has one of the best athletes in the country and that is something we can all be proud of."
For the former Allatoona High School standout, it was the realization for one of her main goals.
"Tonight was all about getting the experience at the national level," Hendrick said. "I could not be happier to be an All-American. I of course am not satisfied with my performance but I have learned so much the past two days and could not have asked for a better support system being there every step of the way. I am definitely not settling and going to keep working harder for outdoor season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.