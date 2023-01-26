Scoot Henderson became the Kell boys basketball team’s all-time leading scorer, led it to the Class AAAAAA state championship game and wowed most basketball experts in the process.
Henderson’s constant success was one of the reasons he made the unprecedented move two years ago to reclassify, graduate early and become the youngest professional basketball player in U.S. history at the age of 17.
Now, after nearly two years in the NBA’s developmental G League and making himself into the presumptive No. 2 pick in this summer’s NBA draft, Henderson will be recognized by Kell for his trailblazing efforts and effect on its program.
The school will retire Henderson’s No. 0 jersey in a ceremony between Kell’s girls and boys basketball games against Chattahoochee on Tuesday.
Kell boys coach Jermaine Sellers said the timing worked out where the Longhorns had a home game and Henderson’s team, the Las Vegas-based G League Ignite, had a nine-day break to allow him time to return home.
It will be particularly special evening for the Henderson family, with Scoot not be the only sibling having their jersey retired. During the same ceremony, his sister, Crystal, will also be honored with the retirement of her No. 30.
Crystal Henderson, who supplanted her brother as the all-time leading scorer in Kell basketball history — boys or girls — has led the Longhorns to a 15-5 overall record and 8-0 mark in Region 6AAAAA. Kell is No. 1 in Class AAAAA, coming off a game against Cambridge in which she had 37 points and 13 rebounds.
The retirement ceremony is expected to be at approximately 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, following the completion of the girls game.
Sellers said the NBA and the G League asked to be involved in the evening, so the College Park Skyhawks — the Atlanta Hawks’ affiliate — will be represented. Its dance team will perform at halftime of the girls game, and there will be shirt giveaways.
The scene could be pretty heady for Scoot Henderson, who will be three days from his 19th birthday when the ceremony takes place, but Sellers said the young basketball star is no ordinary teenager.
“His junior year, he took it upon himself to live on a professional schedule,” Sellers said. “He would work out early in the morning and then come to school. He would participate in weight-training and then, after practice, he would have two more workouts that evening.”
That work ethic has carried over the last two seasons in the G League, and it is why NBA executives have compared Henderson to such stars as Russell Westbrook and John Wall.
After averaging 14 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his first year in the G League, Henderson’s numbers have jumped to 21.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists this year.
Some executives have said that Henderson would have been the No. 1 pick in either of the last two drafts had he been eligible. This year, 7-foot-4, 230-pound French phenom Victor Wembanyama is projected to go ahead of Henderson.
“It’s his approach and maturity,” Sellers said of Henderson. “He was always a humble, quiet kid, and he really showed last year the amount of work he’s put into this journey.”
That does not mean Henderson still does not like being a kid. When Kell traveled to Las Vegas over the winter break to play in the Tarkanian Classic, Sellers said Henderson had the opportunity to hang out with the team.
The Kell boys are 17-2 overall and 8-0 in Region 6AAAAA. Like the girls team, the boys are sitting atop the Class AAAAA rankings, and despite being gone for a couple of seasons, Sellers said he still sees the impact Henderson has had on his current squad.
“Seeing his work ethic has had an effect on a couple of players, like Jaylen Colon,” Sellers said of Kell’s current junior standout. “It’s all about being a good teammate, and it has definitely left an impression.”
