MARIETTA -- It was a big night for Kell guard Crystal Henderson.
Her number 30, along with her brother Scoot Henderson's 0, were retired in a ceremony between the girls and boys games against Chattahoochee on Tuesday. She was celebrated for reaching the 2,000 point plateau for her career, and she scored 25 points with seven assists and five steals in the Longhorns' 64-36 Region 6AAAAA victory.
The only thing she didn't get was the ovation during a timeout as she left the court, because she couldn't. Thanks to a short bench because of an illness that was running through the team, Kell only had six healthy players for most of the game and it led to nearly every player playing all 32 minutes.
The victory allowed the Longhorns to secure the No. 1 seed for this month's region tournament, but it is something coach Kandra Bailey didn't even want to think about... yet.
"We still have games left to play in the regular season," she said.
With Henderson's big night, it was easy for the rest of the team to get caught up in the emotions of the day's events, and it looked like it did early on. Kell (17-5, 10-0), the No. 1 team in Class AAAAA, trailed Chattahoochee (6-16, 3-6) 10-7 after the first quarter, but that quickly changed in the second. A 13-1 run over the first six minutes gave the Longhorns a 20-11 lead, and they did it with defense.
Chattahoochee could not solve Kell's full court pressure, it led to seven steals during the second-quarter run, and it finished the game with more than 20 for the game.
"We like to feed off our defense," Bailey said. "Early in the game we weren't focused. It was a big night for everyone, but we settled down and once we did we got going."
Henderson, who now has 2,340 points for her career, scored 19 of her 25 points in the second half. She connected on five 3-pointers and spurred a 24-4 run in the third quarter to blow the game open.
Jamiah Gregory had eight of her 11 points and five rebounds during the third-quarter run and joined Makayah Harris (13 points) and Jada Green (10 points, seven rebounds and six steals.
Kell will travel to Northview on Friday before closing the season at home against Greater Atlanta Christian on Feb. 10.
