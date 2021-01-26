Scoot Henderson can score the basketball.
Last Friday, he did it better -- and became better -- than anyone in Kell program history.
Henderson scored 53 points in a 94-64 victory at Osborne. It broke the previous team record of 50 points set by Grant Bryant in 2013, which also came against the Cardinals.
For Kell coach Jermaine Sellers, it was a bit of déjà vu, with the record having happened not only against the same opponent, but also in the same gym.
"It was a special moment," Sellers said. "You could kind of feel like something was going to happen."
Highlights on social media showed a number of dunks and layups, but Henderson scored from nearly every spot on the court in a dominant shooting performance. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior point guard was 4-of-8 on 3-pointers, 15-of-22 within the arc and topped it off by going 11-of-13 from the foul line.
Henderson, however, did not just score. He showed he had a complete game.
"It wasn't a selfish 53," Sellers said. "He also had 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals."
By setting the new career high and team record, Henderson is now averaging 26 points per game. Earlier this season, he was named as one of the 25 finalists for the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year.
"You could tell," Sellers said. "His stroke was smooth and the shots were going in."
If Henderson breaking the single-game scoring record was not enough, it was not until after the fact it was discovered the five-star prospect had also broken the program's career scoring mark.
Henderson passed Bryant for that record, too. The 53 points put him at 1,466 points for his career, ahead of Bryant's 1,460.
With at least 10 more games to play this season, and a whole 2021-22 season to go, Henderson could push the Kell scoring mark to 2,500 or better.
Sellers said there was to be a special presentation to made to Henderson for the accomplishments before the Longhorns took on Pope on Tuesday.
"It couldn't happen to a better player," Sellers said.
