The 2022 NBA draft concluded last week, which means the 2023 draft projections are already starting to roll in.

Former Kell High School standout Scoot Henderson, who recently completed his first year with the NBA’s G League Ignite team, is projected by ESPN.com to be the second overall pick in next year’s draft.

Henderson, who will still be only 19 when the draft comes around next year, could become the fourth top-10 draft pick from Cobb County in the last six years, following former Wheeler star Jaylen Brown, who was selected by the Boston Celtics at No. 3 in 2016, Pebblebrook's Collin Sexton by the Cleveland Cavaliers at No. 8 in 2018 and McEachern's Isaac Okoro by the Cavaliers at No. 4 in 2020.

If Henderson is taken with either of the top two picks, he would surpass Brown and fellow Wheeler alum Shareef Abdur-Rahim, the No. 3 pick by the then-Vancouver Grizzlies in 1996, as the earliest Cobb County pick.

Henderson, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound guard, graduated from Kell in 2021 after reclassifying following his junior year. He opted to turn pro and signed a two-year, $1 million contract with the Ignite instead of enrolling in college.

Then 17, Henderson's decision to turn pro from high school made him among the youngest basketball prospects in history to do so.

Not only did Henderson break Kell’s all-time scoring record, but he averaged 32 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game as a junior. His efforts helped lead the Longhorns to the region tournament title and a spot in the Class AAAAAA state championship game.

Henderson has shown the continued ability to score and facilitate in the G League. In 11 games, he averaged 14 points per game with a 43.6% shooting percentage. He also contributed 3.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game.

