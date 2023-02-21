MARIETTA -- The Kell girls got their quest for a state championship off to a strong start with a convincing 69-23 victory over Lithia Springs in the first round of the Class AAAAA state girls basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Kell (22-5) overcame an early deficit and then proceeded to outscore Lithia Springs (13-13) 54-14 over the final three quarters to run away with the win and advance to a second-round game at home against either Hiram or Flowery Branch on Friday or Saturday.
“We played well,” Kell coach Kandra Bailey said. “We had a couple of days off, so we played Friday. We had kind of a short practice yesterday, so we’ve to get back into the swing of things.”
Crystal Henderson led the way for Kell with 33 points, while Makayah Harris added 12 points for the Longhorns.
Trailing 7-4, Kell outscored the Lady Lions 11-2 to take a 15-9 lead at the end of the period.
The Longhorns outscored Lithia Springs 20-3 in the second quarter, with Henderson leading the way with 11 points.
Kell began the period with a 14-0 run. Harris started with a transition layup, then Green scored on a layup off of a Lithia Springs turnover to make it 19-9 with 6:27 remaining in the first half.
Green made 1-of-2 free throws to increase the lead to 20-9. Harris scored on a transition layup and drove in for another off of another turnover at the 1:56 mark for a 24-9 advantage.
A 3-pointer and a layup by Henderson gave Kell a 29-9 lead with 58 seconds before Mya Harris’ 3 with 38 seconds left helped Lithia Springs end the run.
Mya Harris’ 3-pointer turned out to be Lithia Springs' only points of the second quarter as Kell closed the first half with six unanswered points to take a 35-12 halftime lead.
The third quarter was more of the same as it outscored the Lions 20-6, with Henderson leading the way with eight points.
Ayana Richmond’s layup helped the Lions cut the deficit to 35-14, but the Longhorns responded with a 12-0 the lead to 32 points midway through the quarter.
Kell got a big share of its points at the free throw line during the run, going 5-for-7 as it went on to lead 55-18 at the end of the period.
The Longhorns went on to outscore Lithia Springs 15-4 in the fourth quarter. Henderson scored nine of the Longhorns’ 15 points in the final period on three 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.