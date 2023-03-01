MARIETTA – Kell rode the momentum it built with a strong first half to a 68-54 victory over Bradwell Institute in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAA state girls basketball tournament on Tuesday.
The Longhorns (24-5) used a hot shooting hand in the first half – hitting seven 3-pointers – to take a 38-22 halftime lead and held off Bradwell Institute in the second to advance to the state semifinals, where it will play Maynard Jackson at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton on Friday at 6 p.m.
It will be Kell's third final four appearance, who were state runners-up in Class AAAAA in 2020 and a Class AAAAAA semifinalist last year.
Crystal Henderson scored 32 points with six assists. Makayah Harris added 18 points and Jada Green had 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the way.
Taniyah Bowman scored 20 points and Bailey Gilmore added 10 for Bradwell Institute (23-5).
“We really prepped for this team,” Kell coach Kandra Bailey said. “We know that’s a very good team and I think our girls were ready to play. We were hitting shots in the first half. We were moving well on defense and I think we were clicking on all cylinders. Second half, we came out a little slow. They started hitting shots. But all in all, we pulled it together at the end.”
Kell began to pull away early as it outscored Bradwell 15-5 over the last 5:30 of the quarter to take a 20-10 lead. Harris hit a couple of 3-pointers, while Sydney Moss also added a 3 to fuel the run.
The Longhorns continued their momentum at the beginning of the second quarter with a 10-2 run that stretched their lead to 30-12. Harris started the run at the beginning of the period with a 3-pointer, while Henderson also contributed a 3.
Bradwell did rally with an 8-1 run of its own to cut the lead to 31-20 with 2:15 to go in the first half, but Kell bounced back with a 7-2 run – wrapped up with a Harris 3-pointer with 15 seconds left – to expand their advantage to 38-22 at halftime.
Kell would go on to boost its lead even more to 46-24 in the third quarter – with a 3-pointer by Henderson being a key basket. But Bradwell fought back as it outscored the Longhorns 12-3 the rest of the period to narrow the gap to 49-36.
The Tigers continued to chip away at the lead early in the fourth quarter as they got within eight – 51-43 with 6:46 remaining in the game. But Kell quickly got its lead back into double-digits and were never threatened after that.
Moss finished the night with six points and eight rebounds, and Jamiah Gregory added four points and 10 boards.
