MACON -- During her freshman season, Crystal Henderson and Kell came within three points of beating Buford to win a state championship.
The last two years the Longhorns (26-5) made deep playoff runs, but came up a little short in trying to reach the title game in Macon. So, Thursday, as she held the Class AAAAA state championship trophy after scoring 29 points to lead Kell to a 57-36 victory over Warner Robins, she was asked if waiting her entire high school career for this moment was worth it.
"It was definitely worth the wait," said Henderson, who also had eight rebounds, six assists and seven steals. "You have to work for it and I wouldn't want it any other way."
Kell, which one its first state championship in program history, only played six players. But it was the physical defense that got Warner Robins (28-4) playing at a speed it was obviously not comfortable with. The Longhorns scored 23 points off of 19 forced turnovers. They had 14 steals and it allowed them to outscore the Demons 30-8 in the paint.
"We play fast," coach Kandra Bailey said. "We focus on our defense and we try to get steals and get out in transition.
"We like to score when we can. We want to score in transition and there isn't a layup we don't like."
Midway through the first quarter, Kell turned the defense up and took advantage of three steals in four possessions. Henderson stole a pass at midcourt and cruised in for a layup. Gregory got one on the next possession and did the same, and Makayah Harris got one of her own and was fouled while making her shot. It capped a 12-0 run that put the Longhorns up 14-3.
During the spurt of defensive dominance, Henderson stole a basket with some trickery. Taking the ball out of bounds, she bounced the ball off the back of a defender back to herself for an easy layup. It led to Kell leading 17-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The Longhorns led 24-13 at the half, but then blew the game open by outscoring Warner Robins 20-10 in the third quarter. Gregory opened the period with a 3-pointer and then Henderson scored 16 of Kell's next 17 points. In that time she made her only 3-pointer of the game, she connected on 6-of-7 free throws and she continually found success driving to the basket. It allowed the Longhorns to take a 44-23 lead to the fourth quarter.
“She’s a phenomenal player,” Bailey said. “I’ve never had a point guard like her. She’s got a player’s mindset and a coach’s mindset. She’s going to lead her team and she is not going to be denied. She’s going to go get a bucket for you anytime you need it. I’m sad I won’t have her next year. Any coach wants a player like her on their team.”
Gregory finished the game with 15 points and seven rebounds Harris had eight points, Jada Green finished with four and Sydney Moss added one point but pulled down eight rebounds.
Kell's defense allowed only 42.9 points per game for the season, but it got even better once the playoffs started. Over the last five games it allowed only 37 points per game and only once -- against Bradwell Institute in the quarterfinals -- did it allow an opponent to score more than 40. The Longhorns put the exclamation mark on things against the Demons by allowing them to shoot only 24.4% for the game and only 4-of-17 from behind the arc.
No Warner Robins player reached double figures. Tori Davis and Jada Morgan each scored eight points, while Nevaeh Mack and Tasia Agee each added five. The Demons were making their first appearance in the finals since a runner-up finish in 1996 and was seeking its first title since 1965.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.