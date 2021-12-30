SMYRNA – When the 3-pointers don't fall, one has to find different ways to score.
With Crystal Henderson not shooting well from beyond the arc, she scored the bulk of her fourth quarter points at the free throw line.
Henderson made 9-of-10 shots from the foul line during the final minutes to help Kell rally from six points down and preserve a 58-54 win over Langston Hughes in the SEC bracket championship of the Campbell Holiday Classic on Thursday night at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium.
“It was a big win for me and the team,” said Henderson, who was named tournament MVP. “We fought until the end, and when we were down, we came back and played pretty hard.”
Henderson finished with 26 points despite shooting 3-for-11 from beyond the arc. The two 3-pointers she did make in the second half came when the Lady Longhorns (11-0) were trailing by six. Her second came at the 4-minute mark when Kell was down 47-41, and Kell coach Kandra Bailey promptly called a timeout.
She said the message was about, “Getting stops on defense.”
“That's the biggest thing,” Bailey said, “and getting rebounds. I don't know what the stats were but I'm pretty sure (Hughes) out-rebounded us, especially (Raven Thompson). She would get about two or three offensive rebounds per possession, so we just needed to lock in on defense and box out.”
Thompson finished with 22 points for Hughes (9-4), but she missed her last five shot attempts and was just limited to just three points in the last 4 minutes, all coming from the free-throw line.
Following the Kell timeout, the Lady Longhorns continued to cut into the lead when Henderson made a layup to make it 47-46. Two sets of free throws by Thompson upped the Hughes lead to three points before a pair of foul shots by Henderson and Amaya Moss put Kell ahead 50-49.
Hughes would retake the lead one more time on a Kyla Green layup, but the Lady Longhorns continued drawing fouls and Henderson made three of her next four free throws to put Kell ahead 53-51.
The Lady Longhorns ended up preserving the lead on the free throw line as Henderson made her last four attempts to seal the victory. She also grabbed defensive rebounds on Hughes' last two possessions.
“You got to step up in those big moments to win games,” Henderson said.
Amaya Moss finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for Kell. Jada Peterson added 11 points, and Jada Green pulled down 11 rebounds.
The Lady Longhorns struggled in the first half with nine turnovers and shooting 23 percent shooting from the field, but defense kept them in the game, trailing 26-22 at the break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.