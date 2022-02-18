MARIETTA - Kell’s bye through the first two rounds gave them all the rest they needed to cruise past Pope in a 62-45, victory in the Region 6AAAAAAA tournament semifinal game Thursday.
The No.1 seed made six three-pointers in the first half and was led by Crystal Henderson with 13 points of her 21 points.
“I think we shot the ball well in the first half,” Kell coach Kandra Bailey said. “In the second half, our shooting was not where it needed to be. What helps keep us in games is that we can shoot the ball and that everyone on the roster (Kell) is good at the 3.”
The victory sends Kell (23-2) into Friday’s region championship game against Sprayberry at Pope High School. Pope (13-11) will take on Osborne in the consolation game.
The Lady Longhorns came out shooting 56% from the perimeter and outscored the Lady Greyhounds 40-25 in the first half.
Pope opened the third quarter with a free throw from Emily Ryan and a 3 by Riley Bensman to cut the lead to 40-28. However, that momentum would be halted as Kell caught heat with a 3-pointer by Jada Peterson, who finished with 14 points.
With 5:49 left in the third quarter, the Lady Longhorns went on a 7-1 run highlighted by layups by Henderson and Ayanna Moss along with a deep 3 from Peterson. The Lady Greyhounds broke the run with a pair of free throws by Bensman to make it 51-31.
Going into the final quarter Kell continued to dominate and started with a pullup jumper from Jada Green, who finished with 14 points.
The Lady Greyhounds were led by Ryan and Caroline Heintzelman with nine points.
