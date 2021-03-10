Accolades continue to come in for two of Cobb County's best high school basketball players.
Kell guard Scoot Henderson and McEachern forward Jillian Hollingshead earned honorable mention as Naismith High School All-Americans.
The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
In all, 30 boys and 30 girls earned recognition. Fifteen players from each gender were selected for the first, second and third teams, along with 15 honorable mentions.
Henderson, a junior, is one of only five underclassmen who are finalists to make Sports Illustrated's All-American team. He will get one more shot to impress as he leads Kell into Friday's Class AAAAAA state championship game against Wheeler at the Macon Coliseum.
Henderson was averaging 26 points during the regular season and has continued his strong play by averaging 20 points per game in the playoffs.
Two other boys from Georgia earned Naismith recognition. Sandy Creek's Jabari Smith was a first-team selection, while Pace Academy's Matt Cleveland earned honorable mention.
Hollingshead, who was named a McDonald's All-American last month, may have had her career game in the state quarterfinals when McEachern defeated Collins Hill. The Georgia commit had 34 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks as the Lady Indians defeated the top-ranked Lady Eagles 70-61.
Hollingshead finished the season averaging 18.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.4 blocks per game.
Hollingshead joined two other girls from Georgia on the Naismith list. Westlake's Raven Johnson earned first-team honors, while Madison County's Kayla McPherson was named to the second team.
