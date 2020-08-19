Harvey Cochran, a longtime Cobb County high school baseball coach and one of the most revered figures of his profession in Georgia, has died.
Kip Cochran announced his father’s death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
“I am deeply saddened to say that my beloved Dad passed away this morning just after midnight,” Kip Cochran wrote. “He took his final breath at 12:16 a.m. I am so thankful that in his last few hours we were able to be there to hold and love on him as he slipped peacefully away to Heaven. His last words were to say, ‘I love you,’ by phone to his granddaughter. We will miss you Dad, but know we will see you again. For now, he is getting to see his father, mother, sisters and grandson for the first time in a while, and I am sure Heaven is ready to play a little baseball.”
The 72-year-old Harvey Cochran spent 35 years as the baseball coach at North Cobb, winning seven region championships. The Warriors’ baseball field has been named in Cochran’s honor, and his No. 40 jersey was retired by the program in 2013.
Cochran, who began his head-coaching career at Brown High School in Atlanta, left North Cobb in 2005, going on to spend two seasons at North Atlanta and four more at Mount Paran Christian, finishing his career with 682 wins.
Cochran also won a region title as Mount Paran’s coach before retiring following a stint as an assistant coach at Allatoona under Keith Hansen, one of his former players at North Cobb.
“He taught me it was important to be true to yourself,” Hansen said. “Don’t put on a facade. I wasn’t one of his best players, but he always kept in touch. He had such a great interest in his players. He always wanted to make sure you were OK.”
Cochran’s loyalty to his players and coaches was always reciprocated. Hansen said the values his coach instilled in him and others consistently brought them back to watch Cochran coach — whether it was at North Cobb, North Atlanta or Mount Paran.
”If there was a game, there were always North Cobb players there,” Hansen said.
Hansen had the opportunity to show some loyalty of his own when he was at Alexander during his first head-coaching job.
Alexander and Cochran’s North Atlanta team were playing in a tournament on St. Simons Island. Cochran’s assistant got into a car accident heading to the tournament, and the assistant was OK, he was not going to be able to arrive in time. The situation left Cochran trying to coach by himself.
That day, Hansen not only coached Alexander, but he also served as an impromptu assistant for Cochran’s North Atlanta team.
If it wasn’t him that day, Hansen said it would have been any one of a number of coaches who learned under Cochran.
”I don’t know a lot of people who have affected others that way,” Hansen said. “He was just that respected.”
Kennesaw Mountain coach George Hansen, Keith Hansen’s brother and another Cochran protege, said that respect showed in how Cochran ran his program. George Hansen said he was taught how people should be treated — not necessarily all the same, but fairly.
George Hansen said of the biggest lessons Cochran taught him about coaching was how to keep a team from getting too high or too low.
”When things are going great, when you’ve won 10 or 12 games in a row, it’s OK to rip into them a little bit and bring them back down to Earth,” Hansen said, “but, if you’ve lost a couple games, that’s when you know to put your arm around them and tell them everything’s going to be alright.”
Following his long coaching career, Cochran turned his full attention to the Georgia Dugout Club. As the organization’s executive director, Cochran helped lift high school baseball in state to a stature as some of the best in the country.
”To all the coaches in this state, he was the Godfather,” said former longtime Wheeler coach Dave McDonald, who coached with Cochran at Mount Paran. “I am a charter member of the National High School Baseball Coaches Association, and we modeled our national organization after the Georgia Dugout Club. Everyone (in the organization) said it was the way to do it, and it’s because of Harvey.”
George Hansen said there were very few people who could have done what Cochran did with the Georgia Dugout Club.
”In hindsight, you see he was the guy with the vision to get it to this point,” Hansen said. “Others contributed, but he had the will and the vision to make it happen.”
Keith Hansen said Cochran became a national figure in the sport because of his dedication to baseball in Georgia.
”He took us from like a local level to being on the national level,” Hansen said. “We would go to a coaches’ convention or clinic in Las Vegas or somewhere, and if you were with Harvey, it was like you are walking with the mayor. Everyone knew who he was.”
Cochran began Georgia high school baseball’s rise to the top at North Cobb. He literally cleared trees for what is now Harvey Cochran Field, and he was one of the first to prepare and maintain the field like it was ready for a Major League Baseball game rather than a high school game.
For current North Cobb coach Tom Callahan, who succeeded Cochran at the Warriors’ helm, it is something he has always wanted to emulate.
”Having coached with him for so long, I try to keep in mind it’s his name on the field and were following in his legacy,” Callahan said.
Callahan said a celebration of Cochran’s life is being planned for a future date at North Cobb, but with the current issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, any large congregation would need to be approved. The hope is to have coaches from all over the state, as well as fans of the program, to be able to come to the ballpark to tell stories and remember a person who, in many ways, was larger than life.
”That’s our hope,” Callahan said. “If it happens, I can see us filling the outfield with chairs.”
