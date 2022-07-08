The Atlanta Hawks have hired Mike Longabardi as assistant coach.
Longabardi, who has 19 years of NBA coaching experience, with two NBA championships, comes to the Hawks following one season as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings.
Prior to Sacramento, he spent two seasons as a member of the Washington Wizards coaching staff (2019-21). Before his time in Washington, Longabardi, who was hired in 2016, by the Cleveland Cavaliers, spent 3 1/2 years as an assistant coach for the Cavs, winning one of his two NBA titles in 2016.
He has also spent time as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns (2012-15) and Boston Celtics (2007-13). While with Boston, Longabardi helped the Celtics to three Eastern Conference Finals, two NBA Finals appearances and a 2008 NBA championship.
In addition, he was an assistant coach/video coordinator for the Houston Rockets under Jeff Van Gundy. In 2003-04, his first year in Houston, Longabardi served as assistant video coordinator before being promoted to lead video coordinator the following season.
A native of Brooklyn, New York, he began his coaching career at the collegiate level for seven seasons, which included coaching stops at Pfeiffer University, Adelphi University, Lafayette College and Townson University.
