Jul 14, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is pictured during an NBA Summer League game against the San Antonio Spurs at Cox Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Hawks waived former Auburn guard Sharife Cooper, the NBA team announced Monday.
The Hawks parted ways with Cooper after he had signed their qualifying offer for a two-way contract Friday.
Cooper played for Atlanta on a two-way contract during the 2021-22 season after the Hawks selected him with the 48th choice in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Each NBA team can have two players on two-way contracts, which allows them to be moved between the NBA roster and an NBA G League affiliate without going through waivers.
Last season, Cooper averaged 16.3 points and 6.7 assists in 22 games for the College Park Skyhawks, Atlanta’s G League affiliate. Cooper played in 13 NBA games. He had seven points, five rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes for the Hawks in the 2021-22 season.
In the NBA 2K23 Summer League this month, Cooper averaged 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for Atlanta’s entry in the Las Vegas event. Cooper scored 15 of his 22 total points in one game. He had trouble getting his shot to fall, going 7-of-37 overall and 2-of-11 from 3-point range.
Cooper’s only season at Auburn got off to a late start because of eligibility concerns and ended early because of an ankle injury. In the 12 games in between, Cooper averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds.
