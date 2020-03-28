Pope wrestling coach Jim Haskin is no stranger to state championships.
However, winning his seventh this season, at the Class AAAAAA state duals championship, was as stressful as he could remember.
“In the first round we had to face returning state champion Valdosta,” said Haskin, whose duals title was his fourth. “In the second round, we got Brunswick, another good team.”
Then came the semifinals. The Greyhounds faced Creekview and that’s when the chess game started.
Haskin and his staff sat and discussed the possibilities. Did they have to move wrestlers up or down in certain weight classes to produce better matchups? The answer was yes, and they had an advantage, Creekview would have to determine its wrestler first in the 160-pound weight class, which was the penultimate match of the dual.
“I told the guys that this was a state championship type match,” Haskin said. “They sent out their best wrestler. They won the match, but we knew we could win at 170.”
He proved to be correct. Andrew Barner went out and won his match giving Pope a 28-26 victory and a spot in the finals against Richmond Hill.
“We almost had the same situation against Richmond Hill,” Haskin said.
Pope won the title match 30-24, and then went on to finish fourth in the Class AAAAAA traditional tournament. For his, and his squad’s efforts, Haskin is the 2019-20 Marietta Daily Journal Wrestling Coach of the Year.
There wasn’t a single moment when he realized he had the team that could win another state title. It came gradually as his wrestlers worked their way through their schedule.
“We knew we had really good kids in every single weight class,” Haskin said. “We knew we had kids who could win 65, 70, 75% of their matches, maybe more. Recently, I went back and looked at their records and all had winning records. When that happens you start to realize these kids can win state.”
Joey Robinson, who won the individual state title for Pope at 113-pounds, said one of the reasons Haskin is such a good coach is he is able to connect with his wrestlers.
It makes it easier for the athletes, and it makes them want to perform at a high level.
“He’s a great coach,” Robinson said. “He’s good at communicating with the team. (The wrestlers) are all really good friends with our coaches and he knows how to get the best out of us.”
Haskin said the success is all about the details.
“We have great kids. We have a great booster club and great families,” he said. “If you can run practices, teach practices and win some matches, you can build a successful program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.