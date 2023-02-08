Former Pope wrestling coach Jim Haskin did everything possible to help promote wrestling in Georgia during his 30-year coaching career, and now he is going to get the ultimate recognition for what he did for the sport.
Haskin is one of seven individuals who will make up the 2023 class of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame's Georgia Chapter. He joins current Reinhardt university coach Jeff Bedard; wrestling official Mike Bostick; Bill Gifford, who started the first wrestling-specific Fellowship of Christian Athletes ministry; former Rockdale and Hall County coach Mitch McGhee; former Roswell coach Wayne Smith; and former state champion and wrestling official Johnny Stallings.
All seven will enter the hall as "Lifetime Service to Wrestling" recipients, which recognizes those who contributed at least 20 years to the sport as a coach, referee or contributor. They will be inducted as part of a ceremony April 23 in Flowery Branch.
"I'm very happy," said Haskin, who also coached soccer and cross country in his time at Pope. "It's just wild, and I'm remarkably happy about it. It's an unbelievably great honor.
"These people (in the induction class) raised the level of wrestling in this state and helped turn Georgia into a legitimate wrestling state."
Haskin, who retired from coaching following the 2021-22 season, started his career with one season as an assistant at Cedar Grove and then served two years as head coach at Druid Hills.
However, in 1995, Haskin began building Pope into the the consistent winner and state power it became under his guidance. During that time, he compiled a 570-148 dual record, winning seven state titles -- three traditional and four duals championships -- and an additional four state runner-up finishes.
It was Haskin's decision to apply for the Pope job. As a young coach, he had the opportunity to come to the east Cobb school, which had only been open a handful of years to that point, and build the program almost from scratch. It was also a sense of coming home, as his younger brother and sister graduated from Pope.
Haskin said the key to building the program was the practice room. He said he had athletes nearing 70 in numbers who wanted to compete, and considering there were only 14 weight classes, the practices became very competitive to the point that some of Pope's state championships may have been decided by who won the wrestle-offs in practices.
"When I first got there, we made sure we had very accurate practices," Haskin said. "We went in with the mindset that we needed to know the basics. Well, the basics came pretty quick. (The athletes) wanted to wrestle, and they wanted to win.
"Then, we added as we went. You wrestle good teams, then great teams, then great teams from out of state. I kept that mindset all the way to the end."
Haskin said that one of the biggest gains for his program was when the team duals were introduced in 2002. It allowed him to bring a second team to an event to get his wrestlers experience.
"Getting team duals was awesome," Haskin said. "It gave us a great advantage."
Haskin's career resulted in the opportunity to coach 19 individual state champions, 81 state place-winners and, for seven years from 2007-2014, he was part of the Team Georgia USA Wrestling coaching staff.
Haskin led Pope to 13 Cobb County championships, 11 traditional region titles and 14 region dual championships. He was a two-time Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year and a 12-time region coach of the year. He is a past president of the Cobb County Wrestling Association and an inductee into its hall of fame.
