SMYRNA – Tai Harvey hit the game-winner with 5 seconds left to secure a 68-66 victory over Dalton in the girls championship game of the 25th annual Campbell Holiday Classic on Friday night at the Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium.
Harvey, who finished with 19 points, also helped the Spartans rally from a 16-point third-quarter deficit. Saniyah Binion, who led Campbell (11-2) with 23 points, was clutch during the final minutes as was Brooke Suttle, who also scored 16 points.
Down 66-60 with roughly 2 minutes left on the clock, Campbell scored the game's final eight points.
Suttle got it started by getting making two free throws. After the teams traded turnovers, Binion came through with a layup to cut it to two with a minute left to play.
Dalton was then called for a backcourt violation on an errant pass, allowing Binion to tie the game at 66-all with 25 seconds left to play.
When the Catamounts had the chance to reclaim the lead, they were called for an offensive foul, which led to Harvey converting the game-winner in traffic to seal the win.
“We needed one more shot and the ball was in my hands the final few seconds,” Harvey said. “I just took it to the basket and hoped that it went in, and it went in.”
Campbell applied a full-court press during the final 5 seconds, and Dalton barely made it past midcourt before time expired.
The final two minutes of the game salvaged a sloppy start for Campbell.
The Spartans were losing the turnover battle, they were also 4-for-15 from the field in the first quarter while Dalton was 7-for-12. Dalton was also 6-for-9 from beyond the arc, which helped open up a 19-10 lead going into the second quarter.
Campbell fought back in the second, going on a 7-1 run to get within three at 27-24. Dalton responded with a by scoring 10 of the last 12 points to go into the half with a 37-26 lead.
The Lady Spartans kept chasing Dalton in the third and managed to get within 2 points at 50-48 during the final minute of the third, but the Lady Catamounts wouldn't budge.
Campbell was more aggressively defensively at the perimeter in the second half, which disrupted their rhythm from long range. Dalton made just 3 of 9 attempts from behind the 3-point line.
“We wanted to play up on them and not off,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said. “It's a lot easier to hit 3-point baskets when nobody is on you. Sometimes you shoot so many that you get tired. I don't know which one it was, but we're grateful for it.”
Washington led Dalton with 15 points. Emma Hefner had 14 points behind three treys, and Cadence Blackwell was also in double figures with 12.
