ATLANTA -- As Bryan Harsin starts his second season at Auburn, he and his team will open his season with five straight home games.
“We're excited about it, and I'm looking forward to those five games at home, having great crowds, great support,” Harsin said Thursday during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. “That environment that we all know is the best in the country, to be out there going crazy and cheering on our football team. Hopefully, we're having success through those five games.”
Auburn will open the season against Mercer on Sept. 3, hosting San Diego State the week after. After a matchup with Penn State, the Tigers will open Southeastern Conference play with home games against Missouri and LSU.
Auburn's first game away from Jordan-Hare Stadium will come when it visits Athens to face Georgia on Oct. 8.
“It's great to be in Jordan-Hare Stadium,” Harsin said. “How (the schedule) was all set up and done, I'm not asking questions. We got five home games. When we were flying over here with Tank (Bigsby) and (John Samuel) Shenk(er) and Derick Hall, we were talking about different places they played -- venues and all that.”
Hall, an all-SEC defensive lineman, said that the opportunity to play five straight home games could lead Auburn to a hot start this season.
“Having that home advantage at Jordan-Hare is second-to-none. It’s like none other,” Hall said. “Being able to have the opportunity to get off to a 5-0 start is huge for us as a team, and it helps us push in the right direction.”
Shenker, a tight end, said that with the five home straight games comes an expectation to win.
“It’s a special, special thing,” Shenker said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever heard of that, honestly. When that came out, it gives you a lot of confidence, because you’re not only expected to win those games. You should win those games.”
Jordan-Hare Stadium is renowned as one of the most intimidating stadiums in college football, with Hall saying it is the hardest atmosphere to play in.
“It’s special,” he said. “You have to be there to experience it. It’s one-of-a-kind. You don’t get this everywhere. Screaming, everybody’s loud, everybody’s doing swag surfin’ at the beginning of the fourth quarter. It’s just a one-of-a-kind experience that you really don’t see in many places. You have to be there to witness it, but Jordan-Hare is the hardest atmosphere to play in in college football.”
Bigsby, a running back, said the atmosphere, while being a difficult stadium for opponents, will give Auburn a boost in its eight games at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“Jordan-Hare is a different stadium,” Bigsby said. “It’s hard to play in for the opponent, but it’s great to play in if you’re playing for Auburn.”
As Auburn looks to improve on its 6-7 record from last season, Harsin is confident that the atmosphere will only help the Tigers rebound from their first losing season since 2012
“Our stadium, I don't think there's a better one in the country,” Harsin said. “Just being a part of a couple games last season, it's phenomenal. To be around our fans, to have those teams coming in playing in Jordan-Hare -- we're excited about that, to have a chance to be home for five straight games.
“Auburn sells itself. It's a beautiful campus. It's a phenomenal stadium. The people there are fantastic. Everything about it is what you want to be a part of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.