MARIETTA – A mixture of diving and depth was what the Harrison boys needed to win the Cobb County Championships for the first time since 1999.
The Hoyas managed to score 436 points, edging second place Walton by 2.5 points Saturday at Mountain View Aquatic Center. Kennesaw Mountain was third with 338 points, Lassiter was fourth with 321 and Hillgrove had 318 points to take fifth.
Thursday's diving championships at Central Aquatic Center set the tone for the Hoyas. Alex Scott held off Lassiter's Carter Loftin to win with a new Cobb County record of 552.75 points, breaking former Kennesaw Mountain diver Karsten Dixon's 532.85 set in 2019. Harrison's Jack Lakis chipped in by taking fourth with 403.75.
Finishing high in all three relays was also key for Harrison.
The Hoyas were second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:27.74 behind Will Dekle, Aiden Rice, Luke Renier and Mitch McClain. Its 400 freestyle relay (Rice, Renier, McClain and Charlie Dekle) finished second (3:11.63), and they were third in the 200 medley (1:38.54) with Sam Voss, Murray Parker, Will Dekle and Charlie Dekle.
“We didn't realize that (winning) was a possibility until this morning,” Harrison coach Madison Jacobi said. “All the boys got excited and everyone went really fast. We had a lot of conversations about beating that one person, and they all did.”
Harrison's depth helped in the 50 freestyle with Will Dekle and Rice taking fourth and eighth with times of 21.95 and 22.25, respectively.
The Hoyas also excelled in the 500 freestyle with McClain taking fourth (4:48.36) and Voss taking seventh (4:53.43). Voss was third in the 100 backstroke in 55.04.
In the 200 individual medley, Renier clocked in at 1:56.42 to take second behind North Cobb's North Cobb's Dante Charleston, who won in 1:52.92.
Walton, which used its depth to win county last season, nearly defended its title. The Raiders had four finalists in the 200 individual medley led by Liam Long, who was fifth in 2:02.46. They also had four in the 100 butterfly with Long taking sixth (53.74).
In the 500 freestyle, Connor Snow took third in 4:47.30, Charlie Gauntt was eighth in 4:54.76 and Will Guichard ninth in 4:55.07.
Walton also had success diving with Tyler Hoard scoring 492.40 to finish third and Jacob Shick taking fifth with 313.55.
Saturday's county meet was also a display of record-setting performances.
Hillgrove's Tommy Bried won two individual events, setting county records in both. His time of 48.80 in the 100 butterfly bested Kennesaw Mountain's Michael Arnold's record of 49.28 set in 2008. He went on to win the 500 freestyle with a record-breaking time of 4:29.71, beating Lassiter's Jimmy Yoder's mark of 4:34.27 set in 2011.
“Swimming is so fun to me,” Bried said after his win in the butterfly. “I always get out there and have fun. I'm really excited. It's good to swim against everybody.”
Mount Paran Christian's Mitchell Norton set a county record in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. He won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:37.81 with the previous record being 1:37.92 set by former Sprayberry standout Ananda Lim in 2018. His record-setting time in the 100 backstroke 49.32, breaking Wheeler's Doug Jones' record of 51.09 set in 1988.
Kennesaw Mountain's 200 freestyle relay behind Brett Reason, Ben McClain, David Ware and Conor Enabit set a new mark in the 200 freestyle with a new lowest time of 1:26.11. The previous record of 1:26.85 was set by Lassiter in 2002.
In the 100 freestyle, Ben McClain won in 45.10, which tied the county record set by Norton in Friday's preliminaries during the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay.
“I've been coaching in this county for 21 years, and I've never seen a better group of senior boy talent,” Kennesaw Mountain coach David Reason said. “It's terrific for competition.”
The Lassiter boys, with the services of Brendan Hausdorf, Parker Tanke, Adam O'Brien and Charlie Banks, edged Hillgrove by four one hundredths of a second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:37.08.
Kennesaw Mountain's Brett Reason won the 50 freestyle (20.87) and was second in the 100 freestyle (45.82).
