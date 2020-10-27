KENNESAW — A big fifth inning carried Harrison to a 5-1 victory over Parkview in the decisive third game of the second-round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Monday.
The victory sent the Lady Hoyas into the state quarterfinals. They will travel to Etowah for a three-game series, starting with a doubleheader Tuesday.
Harrison coach Matt Jones said he liked the way his team battled in their win.
“It took us a while to get our feet into the game offensively, but they just kept fighting,” Jones said.
Trailing 1-0, Harrison scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning.
Emma Grace Walker drove in Reagan Janney with the Lady Hoyas’ first run to tie the game. Walker then stole second, advanced to third on a hit by Saylor McNearney and then scored on a throwing error.
Now leading 2-1, Bailey Rouse singled to drive in McNearney. Grier Bruce followed with a single and then Riley Poarch drove in Rouse and Bruce to cap off the inning.
The Lady Hoyas’ pitching took over from there and kept Parkview off the board the rest of the way.
Jones said his pitchers did a nice job of holding the Lady Panthers to just one run.
“Our pitching staff did an awesome job of keeping them right there so our bats could come alive as the game went on,” Jones said.
Hannah Turner allowed three hits and one run, while striking out five in five innings. Mackenzie Kirby threw the last two, allowing two hits and one strike out.
Parkview scored its only run in the third inning for a 1-0 lead.
Jones said he hopes his team brings the same kind of fight it had into the matchup with Etowah.
“We really harp on trying to be the best versions of ourselves, and so we just want to continue to work hard, be humble and hungry,” Jones said.
