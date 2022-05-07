POWDER SPRINGS – AJ Daniels said he didn't know how the ball got to him while playing just outside the penalty area during the second overtime of Harrison's state championship against Pebblebrook on Friday night, but he knew it was his opportunity to score.
He had the ball in his chest. He took a solid first course before rifling a shot into the back of the net for Harrison's eventual game-winning goal with 6:02 left.
The goal helped Harrison secure a 2-1 win over the Falcons along with a Class AAAAAAA state championship at McEachern High School.
It was Harrison's first state championship since winning it in 2007.
“It was all a blur,” Daniels said of his overtime goal. “I was so tired. I could barely feel my legs but the ball happened to bounce perfectly for me, and I haven't scored a goal like that probably in my whole life. It worked perfectly.”
Not only did Harrison win state but it capped a perfect 23-0 season, and possibly secured it a high school national championship. It wasn't long ago when Harrison failed to even make the playoffs back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019. But the Hoyas quickly rebounded following the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020, making the state quarterfinals in 2021 before winning it all this season.
“For us, we felt like this group of boys deserved it so much,” Harrison coach Jonathan Gross said. “They worked so hard. They love the game. They fought for each other. It was one of those things where we hoped the result was what they deserved, and I think it was.”
The Hoyas had plenty of looks early against Pebblebook (19-4-1) but couldn't find the net. Lee Archer had three that just missed the mark with the third being stopped on a reaching save by Falcons' goalkeeper Brandon Negrete.
Harrison finally cashed in with 2:33 remaining in the first half when Reeves Buecker finished a cross inside the box by Tyler Vitelli.
Early in the second half, the Hoyas had a pair of calls that didn't go their way. Archer finished a header and moments later Vitelli scored but both goals were called back for being offside.
“We talked a lot before the game that there was no reason to think that this wasn't going to be the hardest thing we had to do all year,” Gross said. “So we were a little disappointed that we didn't convert some chances when we were up 1-0, but it was an amazing game.”
Nearly midway through the second half, Pebblebrook tied it on a Gustavo Isadora goal with Brian Negrete assisting.
Isadora's goal gave the Falcons needed momentum. They started creating more chances, forcing Harrison's defense to fend off as many as seven attempts.
With 4:29 left in regulation, Brandon Negrete was injured trying to stop a Harrison attack, and Aldo Ortiz replaced him in goal.
Ortiz collected three saves for the Falcons before Harrison retook the lead.
The Hoyas started getting back its offensive momentum once overtime began, but Pebblebrook had one last chance to tie it with seven seconds left when Dimas Ramos' head shot went over the crossbar.
“We had an incredible season,” said Pebblebrook coach Anton Banfield, who also led the Falcons to the finals in 2017. “No one expected us to be at this point, and we came here and gave it a good fight. We had some great opportunities that we didn't finish, and (Harrison) finished theirs, and the result is what we have.”
