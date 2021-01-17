KENNESAW -- Harrison earned a trip to the GHSA Team Duals Wrestling State Championship with a runner-up finish at the Region 3AAAAAAA duals Saturday.
The Hoyas lost to champion North Paulding 39-33 in the finals to earn a spot in the Class AAAAAAA state quad next Saturday.
“Our guys did a good job,” Harrison coach Jeff Crocker said. “I ask a lot of these guys. We’ve been a little short handed this year with Covid and whatever, but I’ve been asking a lot of my guys to wrestle up a weight in a lot of these matches and they have done a very good job. North Paulding has some tough kids. We wrestled hard and we wrestled tough and we’ve come a long way. We’ve got a little bit better every year. We finished fourth in region a couple of years ago, finished third last year and second this year, so we’ve been improving and considering the adversity these kids have faced this year, they have done a good job.”
Walton defeated Marietta 44-24 in the third-place match, while North Cobb edged out Hillgrove 42-36 for fifth place.
Wyatt Sligh (113 pounds), Jared Pominville (152), Landon Jones (170), Grant Gospodareck (182), Bryce Gibbs (195) and Peyton Quathamer (285) were the individual weight classes winners for Harrison in the finals against North Paulding.
Harrison entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and received a first-round bye along with top-seed Walton. Marietta was seeded third, while North Paulding was fourth, North Cobb fifth and Hillgrove sixth.
In the first round, North Paulding advanced with a 62-16 victory over North Cobb, while Marietta beat Hillgrove 61-12.
The eventual champion Wolfpack moved on to the championship match with a 45-28 win over Walton and the Hoyas earned their spot in the finals with a 39-33 win over the Blue Devils.
It will be the first time since 2011 that Harrison will appear in the state duals tournament.
“I think we can be competitive,” Crocker said. Sometimes, it depends on who you match up with. Next week, we have the state quad that they have set up and of course, there will be some tough teams there. It’s the first time since 2011 that we’ve made it to the state duals, so it’s a big win for the team even though we didn’t take home the trophy. But it’s a big win for us and what we’re trying to do with this program. We’re just taking those constant small steps forward.”
