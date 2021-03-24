KENNESAW -- Justen Newson’s single in the eighth inning brought home the only run of the game as Harrison beat Marietta 1-0 in a Region 3AAAAAAA game Tuesday.
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Marietta (9-9, 1-3) intentionally walked Joe Colina to set up a bases-loaded situation and a force play at each base, but Newsom followed with the big hit to bring Garrett Pate home.
“We are not going to keep winning with only scoring one run during a game,” Harrison coach Mark Elkins said, “so we are going to keep working during practice and focus on situational hitting to prepare for our next game.”
The Hoyas (12-4, 4-1), who remained one game behind North Paulding in the region standings, will face North Cobb on Friday, while the Blue Devils will travel to Walton.
John Raines pitched a shutout, giving up only two hits. Marietta's two hits were singles from CJ Gordon during the sixth inning and Derek Averill during the eighth inning.
“He pitched really well tonight,” Elkins said. “That is what we expect from him.”
Pate led Harrison, going 2-for-3 with a walk, and Colina added a single during the second inning. Preston Booth added a double.
Marietta pitcher Jacob Bohacek was a hard-luck loser, scattering six hits and allowing only one run.
“I am a little disappointed about how we came out to start the game, but the Marietta team has a good pitcher, and they played well (Tuesday)” Elkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.