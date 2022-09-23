Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) pass protects against Oregon in the 2022 Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game played September 3rd in Atlanta, GA, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Photo credit Perry McIntyre.
Next Gen Camps will be hosting the Atlanta Youth Football Camp at Harrison High School on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The camp is for players ages 7-14, with a cost of $150 per camper.
Players from the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs are scheduled to be in attendance as instructors and for meet-and-greets, including defensive back Kelee Ringo and offensive linemen Broderick Jones and Sedrick Van Pran.
The camp is expected to include combine testing, training to develop speed, strength and agility and specific group training.
There will be a lineman challenge for all offensive and defensive linemen, a 7-on-7 tournament for skill position players and unique special teams drills for kickers and punters.
There will be prizes for competition winners throughout the camp, including camper of the day. All players will also receive a camp T-shirt.
