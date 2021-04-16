KENNESAW -- Harrison scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to stun North Cobb 6-5 and take over solo third place in Region 3AAAAAAA on Thursday.
The Hoyas (17-8, 7-5) won the season series 2-1 and have a full game lead over the Warriors with three games to play.
“Anything can still happen, there is still lots of baseball left to play and still a chance for teams to move up and down in a region like ours,” Harrison coach Mark Elkins said.
With only three outs remaining, it was the Hoyas that did the moving Thursday.
With one out and the bases loaded, Harrison’s Joe Colina brought home Craig Kalkbrenner and Braxton Bullard with a two-run single. Gavin Gnagey followed with a walk, and then an error allowed Garrette Pate to score, while Colina moved to third. Jake Walling brought home Colina on a sacrifice fly to center.
Jack Fleming’s single advanced Gnagey to third, who then came home on another North Cobb error.
“The ball game is not over until the 21st out is recorded,” Elkins said. “It’s not like football or basketball, when you have a sizable lead to run out the clock. Baseball games aren’t over until that last out. We were dead in the water and I am really proud of how they competed in the seventh inning.”
North Cobb (13-14, 6-6) broke through with two runs in the second inning. Andrew Trelles’ RBI double brought home Tyler Gorsuch. Sammy Rose followed with a RBI double to plate Trelles.
The Hoyas scored in their half of the second on Fleming’s RBI single to bring home Colina to make it 2-1.
North Cobb scored another run at the top of the sixth on an RBI single from Jacob Mann.
In the seventh, the Warriors added two runs on Bostwick's two-run single, bringing home Harry Ford and Kyle Robitzsch.
“I’m just happy that we won the baseball game. (North Cobb) pretty much had our number the entire game. We were very fortunate to come out on top for this game,” Elkins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.