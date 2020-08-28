While the 2020 softball season is in its early stages, it is evident that Harrison is making a name for itself in its new region and classification.
Last season, the Lady Hoyas finished third in Region 6AAAAAA with a record of 17-12. Fast forward to this season and Harrison is undefeated at 7-0 and has built a 2½-game lead in Region 3AAAAAAA.
“We have a great group this year,” Harrison coach Matt Jones said. “They really work hard, and we’re starting to see the results from it.”
The Lady Hoyas are relying on quality senior leadership. Jones, who is in his 16th season at Harrison and ninth as head coach, credits seniors like Grier Bruce, Sara Peterson and Emma Grace Walker -- all of whom plan on continuing to play in college -- as role models for the younger girls on the team.
Bruce and Peterson showed the way Thursday against Hillgrove. Bruce had a grand slam and five RBIs, while Peterson finished 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
Through five games, Harrison was batting .326, and over the last two, the Lady Hoyas' offense has taken off and outscored North Cobb and Hillgrove by a combined margin of 33-9.
“The seniors play the mantel of the team and do a great job leading by example,” said Jones.
The Lady Hoyas have endured the major differences that come along with the current pandemic. They make it a priority to follow the CDC guidelines so they can continue to play through the season.
“They have done a great job of embracing the situation,” Jones said. “Instead of it being a distraction, they’ve accepted what it is. They’re excited that they still get to play, so they’re just living in the moment.
He said the team has been working on being consistent and focused when it comes to the offensive side and stressing the fundamentals of the defensive side.
“I have two great assistant coaches,” Jones said. “The coach that works in the infield, coach (Mark) Elkins, is the best in the state in my opinion. Coach (Christopher) Widing works with the outfield, and he is also outstanding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.