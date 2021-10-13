KENNESAW – Maybe it was nerves. Maybe it was experience. Maybe the ball didn’t bounce their way. Maybe they ran into a pitcher that, at least for a day, they couldn’t jump on.
But after dropping the opener of the Class AAAAAAA Girls Fastpitch Softball Playoffs 4-1 to Camden County on Wednesday, the Hoyas’ offense came alive in an 11-1 five-inning win.
“They were just nerves,” Harrison coach Matt Jones said. “It doesn’t matter how many games you play. When you turn the lights on in October, it’s a little different.”
Game 2 began with a play that could have kept the run of misfortune going for Harrison (18-7). With the bases loaded, freshman cleanup hitter Maren Lipani came to the plate and blooped a ball and landed just in front of the glove of Camden County’s center fielder. The runner from third base scored but the other two baserunners froze in what turned into an 8-5-4 fielder’s choice double play that left Lipani as the only baserunner.
“We just came back and didn’t think about the past and tried our best,” said Lipani, who said didn’t see the ball drop as she ran to first base. “We wanted to come back and keep our season going.”
Instead of letting the baserunning issue bother them, the Hoyas continued to press on offense. Kyndall Rackley doubled Lipani home and the Harrison offense then exploded for three runs in the third, four in the fourth and two more insurance runs in the fifth inning to even the series.
“We’ve had to work through a lot of adversity this year, we’ve had a lot of things to work through, but it was good to see that response because we’ve had to do it all year in different circumstances,” Jones said. “It’s kind of what we expected, to get in there and get off the mat and fight.
“… they very easily could have been ‘here we go again’ but we were able to keep our focus and keep on attacking and keep the pressure on them.”
Alena Ball was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Baileigh Rouse was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and Lipani was 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the opener for the Hoyas. Mackenzie Kirby, meanwhile, allowed four hits with seven strikeouts in the five-inning Game 2 win.
The two teams will meet in a rubber match on Thursday at a time still to be determined, though the teams were considering playing an afternoon game to help Camden County (8-15) on its travel home.
In the opener, Harrison scored its only run in the first inning of a 4-1 loss.
Saylor McNearney singled and then scored on an error. From there, the Hoyas were limited to five more hits but they were split up amongst four different innings.
Only one Harrison runner, Lexi Caruso, got past first base and that was with two outs in the bottom of the seventh before Camden County starter Amzy Cody Red Cloud got out of the jam for a complete-game victory.
